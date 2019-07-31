Preparations for nuclear war or just negligence, Ukraine trains troops in Chernobyl

Chernobyl, Ukraine – The National Guard of Ukraine confirmed to journalists that they periodically conduct military exercises in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Deutsche Welle reports.

However, there’s still no information about this on the website of the National Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Warnings about the closure of the zone sometimes appear on the page of the state enterprise “Center for Organizational, Technical and Informational Support of the Exclusion Zone Management”, which is responsible for allowing tourists to enter Chernobyl. However, sometimes Pripyat (the city which was evacuated after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster) is closed without warning.

The press service of the National Guard confirmed that the exclusion zone is periodically used for training by the Ukrainian military. The ministry explained the military exercises in Chernobyl by the fact that there are no training facilities specially prepared for this in Ukraine.

In particular, it is reported that in Pripyat, the Ukrainian military can train urban combat operations in the city, as well as apply these skills during combat operations in the Donbas. On July 10, it was reported that Ukraine plans to use Chernobyl for the EU and NATO exercises. Last year, Ukraine opened the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone for tourists.

Apart from military exercises, the Ukrainian military is also gathering troops along the frontlines with Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Armed Forces of Ukraine placed tanks and mortars in the Zolotoe-4. This was announced by the officer of the press service of the People’s Militia of the LPR Ivan Filiponenko.

“In the area of ​​the settlement Zolotoe-4, the arrival of two T-72 tanks was recorded. In this area, new positions of three 82 mm mortars were located on the territory of a residential household,” the press officer said.

Ukraine was already warned by Russia that it would not allow a “Croatian scenario” in Donbass.