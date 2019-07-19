OWN GOAL: U.S Navy may have mistakenly shot down its own drone – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

TEHRAN – A US Navy ship in the Strait of Hormuz on the eve could have mistaken an American drone by mistake. This was announced on Friday, July 19, by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on his Twitter account.

According to him, Iran lost “no drones in the Strait of Hormuz or anywhere else.”

“I’m worried about the possibility that the American Navy ship Boxer shot down their own drone by mistake,” wrote Abbas Araghchi.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Armed Forces of Iran Abolfazl Shekarchi also said that all the UAVs in the Persian Gulf and in the Strait of Hormuz, belonging to Iran, returned to their bases despite statements by the United States about the destruction of one of them.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Tehran has no information about the loss of the drone.

On July 18, US officials reported that the USS Boxer (LHD-4), a multi-purpose amphibious assault ship (USS Boxer, LHD-4), shot down an Iranian UAV at advanced bases in Central Command as part of the 5th US Navy. It is claimed to have happened at 10 am local time when passing by the American warship in the Strait of Hormuz on the way to the Persian Gulf. According to the Pentagon, the Boxer crew took “protective actions against the unmanned air system to ensure the safety of the ship and crew”.

Donald Trump first told reporters on July 18th at a press conference at the White House that the US had shot down an Iranian drone. No direct evidence has been provided to establish this claim.

Recall that in recent months, the situation in the Persian Gulf has become much more complicated after the American drone was shot down by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in late June. Then in the USA they started talking about a possible strike on a Middle Eastern country, but Trump did not go for it.