North Korea’s missiles may reach continental US territory, the Pentagon acknowledges. The North Korean ballistic missile Hwasong-15 can fly almost 13,000 kilometers and would be the first capable of reaching the US.

The US Armed Forces in South Korea (USFK) said this week that North Korea’s Hwasong-15 intercontinental missile could reach any continental part of the United States.

This is according to an article in the annual Strategic Digest 2019, jointly published by the USFK, and the Joint Forces Command, which the Yonhap agency had access to.

“N. Korea’s Hwasong-15 missile capable of reaching anywhere in the US,” Koogle TV said in a tweet.

This would be the first missile capable of putting the US territory within the reach of North Korea, after the tests carried out by the Asian country at the end of last year.

However, Hwasong-15 would not be the only one available. The issue mentions two more types of missiles, the Hwasong-13, with the estimated reach of 5,500 kilometers, and the Hwasong-14, capable of flying at a distance of 12,874 kilometers.

Despite the dismantling of the test base missile and destruction facilities nuclear tests ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-one, there is still much work to achieve the ultimate goal, namely the complete and verifiable denuclearization, conclude the USFK in the published article.

This comes as last year North Korea said it had tested a new “ultramodern” weapon.

The statement was made by the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, although details of the new weapon or any other identification were not disclosed. Testing of the new weapons may hinder the relationship between North Korea and the US on the issue of denuclearization.

Meanwhile, Pak Jong Chon, who is apparently the commander of North Korean artillery, said a non-nuclear artillery system was used during the tests, according to KCNA.

According to the KCNA , the North Korean leader was very satisfied with the tests and with the work done by the military scientists and the workers of the ammunition industry.