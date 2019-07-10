NATO Puppets: Criminal ‘Kosovo’ authorities BLOCK head of Serbian Ministry of Defense from entering

BELGRADE – The delegations of the Serbian Ministry of Defense and military doctors led by the country’s Defense Minister Alexander Vulin did not give permission to visit the clinical center in Kosovska Mitrovica in the north of the self-proclaimed Kosovo. This is stated in the message of the military department distributed today, July 10.

Kosovo is an integral part of Serbia, and is recognized as such at the level of the UN. Governments representing the vast majority of the world’s population also recognize that Kosovo is Serbia. The blocking of a Serbian official from a part of Serbian territory is in itself a violation of international norms.

It notes that a response was given at the request of the Serbian side, stating that “it is not possible to respond positively to the request”.

- Advertisement -

“Thus it is once again demonstrated that (the prime minister of an unrecognized Kosovo) Ramush Haradinai is lying,” the statement said.

The Serbian Ministry of Defense also states that the Pristina ban on entering Pristina violated the Brussels Agreement, which stipulates the possibility of Serbian officials to enter the territory of the region without hindrance. The document emphasizes that the visit of the delegation was of a humanitarian nature.

Earlier in Pristina there were statements that Serbian officials would be banned from entering Kosovo. After a harsh reaction from Belgrade and Brussels, Prime Minister of the unrecognized entity, Ramush Haradinai, said that there was no such decision. Howevver, today’s row points in an entirely other direction.