MOUNT ELBRUS, Russia – The hills are not an obstacle for these soldiers. The elite of the Russian mountain troops showed their best in the ‘Elbrus Ring’ competitions to earn the honor of representing the country in the upcoming Army 2019 military games.

The contest lasted six days and included a 100-kilometer march around Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe. During these days the military climbers completed six of the 14 special missions of the final contest.

Among these missions was the overcoming of an icy area at an altitude of 3,500 meters above sea level. This was practiced on a hill 100 meters inclined at about 60 degrees.

After that the contestants went down to the Azau Hill, located at an altitude of 2,300 meters, which was precisely the place where the contest began several days before.

Recently the climbers finished the qualifying stage and among those climbers they showed their expertise when moving a motorized division to the other side of a river. The 2019 International Army Games competition will begin on August 3.

The mission of each team was to transport a motorized division with all its machinery to the other side of a water obstacle 500 meters wide. To do this, each team had to first cross an anti-tank trench and perform a mine clearance.

After that a large variety of machinery was used to set temporary bridges, as well as special barges to transport the tanks and self-propelled howitzers.

The winning team managed to complete all their tasks in just over 45 minutes.

Russian soldiers are becoming known for their physical prowess and their professionalism. This is partly due to their significant experience gained in their successful campaigns against Chechen jihadists, NATO-backed Georgia and against terrorist forces in Syria. This is in stark contrast to Washington’s disastrous military invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq that have been complete failures.