MOSCOW – The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized the new American political document against Moscow, calling it a “ghost of the past” in the Cold War era and “malicious anti-Russian propaganda.”

“Mark Green, head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), delivered a speech in Washington in a voice from the Cold War era. He presented the concept of ‘Combating the Kremlin’s Evil Influence’ developed by this agency, whose name suggests that USAID is not intended to create an atmosphere of cooperation on the world stage, but an instrument of ideological struggle and propaganda processing,” the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters on Saturday.

Accusing the strategy of spreading “russophobia in the world, especially among neighboring states of Russia,” the Russian ministry suggested that behind the imaginary danger of “Russian interference” is a “desire to subordinate these countries to US influence,” with the US seeking geopolitical and economic benefits, including efforts “to force Europe to buy more expensive US LNG.”

The Russian ministry has suggested that the content of the USAID document does not correspond to the “constructive tone of the recent meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump at the G20 Summit in Osaka,” and argued that it is clear that some “influential officials in Washington have tried with all force to prevent the normalization of Russia-US relations.”

“This statement is intended to lobby the interests of American elites and other NATO members who earn money from the arms trade, which they gain from certain information technologies. As a result of these declarations, certain programs require funding,” Aleksandr Sheryn, the first deputy chairman of the Duma Defense Commission, said.

New USAID policy document

Earlier, USAID, the influential US agency tasked with distributing non-military aid and providing “development aid” to other countries, launched the CMKI program against the Kremlin with the document presenting a series of recommendations listed on how the US can reinforce “greater resilience” to Russia among partner nations.

Among the recommendations of the document are “to counter efforts to undermine democratic institutions and the rule of law,” “resist information manipulation,” and “reduce energy and economic vulnerabilities.”

Politics hostile against Russia

The strategy encompasses a number of examples of USAID’s efforts in Ukraine, Moldova and the Balkans in recent years to combat the so-called “evil influence of the Kremlin” in these areas.

This USAID document is part of a series of white papers and legislative policy measures hostile to Russia that have left Washington in recent years.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon published a document called “Russian Strategic Intentions,” which echoed USAID’s claims about “Russian malign influence” and described Russia’s alleged policy of threatening, compromising, coercing and misleading states through military means , economic, media, cultural and religious.