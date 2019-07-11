Morales welcomes Russia to Latin America to counter Washington’s hegemony

LA PAZ – Bolivian President Evo Morales on Thursday stressed the importance of Russia’s presence in Latin America to combat US interference through the Armed Forces.

“The most important thing is Russia’s presence in Latin America,” Morales said.

“The United States, with some allied countries and through its Armed Forces, devised from 2017 to 2027 missions and movements between the Armed Forces, actions to supposedly not allow the presence of Russia and China in Latin America,” added the Bolivian leader.

Earlier, during a meeting with Suriname President Dési Bouterse, the Bolivian leader said that his government does not “share with interventionists and coup leaders, like in Venezuela, because it will not solve anything for the Venezuelans or the Latin Americans.”

Morales also said he regrets that some Latin American countries support US policy toward Venezuela, which includes an economic blockade.

Visit of the Bolivian leader to Moscow

After the visit to Suriname, the President of Bolivia went on a trip to the Russian capital, where he is being received on Thursday by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin to review the cooperation agreements.

Both leaders have discussed the current state of relations between the two countries, as well as cooperation in the commercial, economic and humanitarian sectors.

Military cooperation

As for military cooperation, Morales ratified his country’s intention to acquire Russian military equipment, especially helicopters to support the work of the Civil Defense.

“The Air Force recommends buying technology from Russia for the Civil Defense because there are floods and natural disasters,” said the president of Bolivia and added that in particular they would be helicopters.

He also stressed that Bolivia hopes to coordinate its anti-imperialist military doctrine with that of Russia.

“I created an anti-imperialist military school, I would like this doctrine – which is nationalist, anti-imperialist in the Armed Forces – to be shared with the doctrine of the Russian Armed Forces,” the South American leader said during an interview.