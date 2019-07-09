MASSIVE TERRORIST ATTACK: 12 Killed, 179 Wounded Including School Children in Afghanistan Car Bombing

GHAZNI, Afghanistan – Initial reports of a car bomb explosion in south-eastern Ghazni province claimed the lives of at least 12 people and wounded at least 96 others.

The local officials confirmed that a suicide bomber detonated a car bomb close to an intelligence compound in the 1st district of Ghazni at 8:30 am local time.

The officials further added that the explosion claimed the lives of 8 intelligence personnel and 4 civilians.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Office of Ghazni stated the explosion claimed the lives of 6 people including 4 civilians and 2 intelligence personnel.

The statement further added that the explosion also wounded 96 civilians, mostly school children.

The security officials had stated earlier that the explosion has wounded at least 80 people including dozens of school children.

However, the latest reports indicate the explosion has wounded at least 179 people.

“This is the second time in a week that Taliban insurgents greeted the opening of new peace discussions in Qatar with a deadly suicide bombing at home, this time killing 12 people and wounding at least 179 in an attack in conflicted Ghazni province,” the latest report reads.

The message of the morning attack on a national intelligence compound, which wounded scores of children at a nearby school, was clear and drew a sharp contrast between the overly optimistic statements by US officials and negotiators, who claimed earlier this week that a peace agreement – or at least the outlines of one – could be reached by Sept. 1 and the situation on the ground.

Just as a delegation of Afghan leaders were finishing breakfast and heading to an “ice-breaking peace summit” with Taliban officials in Doha, the Qatari capital, word came that the insurgents had claimed responsibility for a rush-hour assault in the city of Ghazni, the provincial capital they besieged and shut down last August.

The War in Afghanistan started back in 2001 when the US blamed and attacked the entire country for what it claimed were the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Hundreds of thousands have been killed in the past 18 years of war and millions more fled to other countries or have been internally displaced.