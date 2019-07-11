Trending

Marshal Zhukov statue demolished by Nazis in Kharkov returns to its place

By Joaquin Flores
KHARKOV – In the Ukrainian city of Kharkov, authorities restored the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov, which was torn down by vandals.

About this significant event for the city on its Facebook page reported Kharkov mayor Gennady Kernes, who earlier gave the townspeople a promise to restore the bust.

“As promised, today it h as been returned to its site,” he wrote.

In proof of his words, the mayor announced a photo of the restored monument.

Recall that on June 2nd, Ukrainian radicals from the “National Corps” (NK) demolished the bust of Marshal Georgy Zhukov in Kharkov. On the pedestal, where the bust had previously stood, “activists” set the national flag of Ukraine.

To the credit of the city authorities, it is worth saying that they condemned this act of vandalism and did not follow the path of denying their past. Proof of this was the decision of the Kharkov City Council to return Zhukov one of the main avenues of the city.

At the same time, the reaction of Kiev to the demolition of the monument to Zhukov was completely ambiguous and vague.

A spokesman for the president of Ukraine, Yulia Mendel , expressing Vladimir Zelensky ’s position on this issue, saying that the situation regarding the demolition of the monument to Marshal Zhukov should be decided by the residents of Kharkov, and Russia should stop interfering in Ukraine’s internal affairs.

The decision by the city council and the mayor nevertheless demonstrates where the residents of Kharkov are in relation to Russia, history, and the present situation in the Donbass.

Joaquin Flores1720 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

