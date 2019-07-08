MAJOR – VIDEO: Ukrainian Shelling of Donbass Continues, Massive Losses of Ukraine Armed Forces

DONBASS – Ukrainian Armed Forces have been very consistent in violating the ceasefire agreement.

DNR

Saturday night, Ukrainian troops carried out a massive mortar attack on the mining suburb of Gagarin in the north-west of Gorlovka. This was reported by the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime.

“At 20:20, shelling of Gorlovka’s mining suburb of Gagarin was carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” it was reported.

According to the JCCC, the Ukrainian army had been shelling the area with 82-mm mortar shells for full 36 minutes. Information on possible fatalities and wounded is yet to be specified.

Earlier, it was reported that the commander of a reconnaissance group of the DNR Armed Forces, Yevgeny Novikov was killed Saturday early morning.

In addition, the head of the press service of the Directorate of People’s Militia of the DPR, Daniil Bezsonov, said that a soldier of the People’s Militia was killed in a shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In Kominternovo, in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic, journalists of the Russian Zvezda TV channel came under fire.

“It is likely that journalists were at the square near the local Cultural Centre, when Ukrainian invader’s mortar shell struck the area,” one of the eyewitnesses noted.

Luckily, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Earlier last week, on July 2nd, a soldier of the People’s Militia (NM) of the DPR died and three others were injured as a result of clashes with Ukrainian armed forces.

A day earlier, the command of the DPR reported another soldier’s death in a battle with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past few days, the situation at the frontlines in the DPR has dramatically worsened, which forced the head of the Republic, Denis Pushilin to mobilize additional troops.

LNR

- Advertisement -

Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire four times in one day. This was reported by the representatives of LPR at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC).

Urban settlements similar to those of Donetsk area, like Golubovskoye, as well as villages of Logvinovo and Lozovoe suffered shelling. The shelling was conducted using 120-mm and 82-mm mortars, while there were other attacks using weapons such as infantry fighting vehicles, heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms, including large-caliber ones.

On Saturday, FRN reported that even OSCE officials came under fire from Ukrainian troops.

In spite of the escalating violence by Ukrainian troops, President of Ukraine Zelensky announced “the gradual ending of the war and the restoration of Donbass”.

Novorussian forces’ counterattack

A video of a coordinated counter-attack by multiple DNR units was released. The footage shows a precision strike being carried out by Donbass militiamen, after which a fire breaks out at the destroyed position.

It was reported that as of July 4th, servicemen of the Armed Forces of DPR eliminated at least two artillery positions of the Ukrainian forces in the south of DPR. This was reported by military officer Marina Kharkov.

“The suppressed firing positions were located eight kilometers from the village of Krasnoarmeyskoye, with two 122 mm caliber guns previously firing from there, ” she specified.

According to the DNR military, at least 11 wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were admitted to a military hospital in Kiev.

“Other severely wounded soldiers were also admitted to hospitals in Dnepropetrovsk, Vinnitsa, Kharkov and even Lvov,” Kharkov specified. “It is clear that the response to the brutal shelling of our villages of Patriotichesky and Krasnoarmeysky, Kominternovo and Sakhanka caught their attention.

No, we’re not a bit sorry for any of them. No, they are not our brothers, but an evil, calculating and bloodthirsty enemy, which unceasingly and ruthlessly killed and maimed our soldiers, killed or wounded civilians and burned their homes and fields.

Our blood and pain came to bite you back and don’t be surprised by it, ” she said.

According to various sources and estimates, starting from January 1st this year, 100-250 DNR and LNR servicemen have been killed, while 300-500 have sustained severe injuries as a result of numerous Ukrainian ceasefire violations.

During the same 6-month time period, and in response to these attacks, DNR and LNR defenders inflicted heavy losses on the attackers, with various sources estimating that 150-300 Ukrainian soldiers died, while 400-600 sustained severe injuries.

In reality, the numbers could be much higher given the fact that Neo-Nazi armed formations (such as the infamous “Azov” battalion) and the Ukrainian media have the tendency of downplaying their losses while overstating those of the DNR and LNR.

The exact number of killed or wounded civilians is still unknown but it is estimated to be no less than 2000-3000 this year only.