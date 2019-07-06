MAJOR: VIDEO – Iran to Restart Nuclear Reactor, Production of Plutonium Unless New Deal Struck

TEHRAN, Iran – On July 7th, Iran plans to restart its reactor in Arak, the country’s president, Hassan Rouhani, stated recently. President Rouhani noted that starting Sunday, Iran would take steps to enrich uranium to levels beyond the limit set in the 2015 deal, from which the United States unilaterally withdrew on May 8th, 2018. In short, the deal meant that sanctions against Iran would be lifted, while Iran virtually halted all of its plutonium production (reducing its stockpile by 98%). As the US withdrew from the deal, Iran expectedly did so too, as it would be pointless, even counter-intuitive to honor the deal unilaterally. However, the White House Press Secretary Office, in one of its many hypocritical, double-standard statements, condemned the move, stating:

The Iranian regime took action today to increase its uranium enrichment. It was a mistake under the Iran nuclear deal to allow Iran to enrich uranium at any level. There is little doubt that even before the deal’s existence, Iran was violating its terms. We must restore the longstanding nonproliferation standard of no enrichment for Iran. The United States and its allies will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. Maximum pressure on the Iranian regime will continue until its leaders alter their course of action. The regime must end its nuclear ambitions and its malign behavior.

The possibility of violating the terms of an agreement before it even existed is an “interesting” point of view. However, this is just one of many “interesting” statements coming from the Press Secretary Office.