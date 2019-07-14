MAJOR: Venezuelan government reveals evidence of Guaidó’s involvement in arms theft

CARACAS – Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez, presented evidence linking the opposition deputy Juan Guaidó with the theft of regulatory weapons from the Bolivarian Republic that were used in the coup attempt on April 30.

Speaking to the press from the Miraflores Palace, Rodríguez said that after the events of April 30 different lines of investigation were generated, one of which was the follow-up to the stolen weapons to perpetrate the coup d’état.

Rodríguez denounced the carrying of war weapons by security personnel of Juan Guaidó from the gun park assault on April 30.

“We have testimonies in videos of the whole process for the purchase and sale of these weapons, we have the testimony in audios because the operation that was developed involved two individuals named Erick Miguel Sánchez Azuaje and Jason José Parisi Castrillo, in addition to Eduardo Javier García González – they had taken those weapons and thought to sell them to someone in the amount of $35,000,” he said.

He reported that the three were arrested for stealing weapons from a detachment of the National Guard (GN) in the Federal Legislative Palace.

He explained that there are five AK 103 rifles and 10 loaders that were offered for sale by the Guaidó team to an undercover agent.

Rodriguez revealed that Jason Parisi and Erick Sánchez were in possession of some of the assault rifles, which they intended to use for the attempted coup led by Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó in April.

The Venezuelan government, he stressed, will take evidence “to the Barbados table to demonstrate that these people of the Venezuelan right are still resorting to violent actions to violate the peace of the republic and to attack the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

“We play clean or play clean, there can not be different agendas and then say they did not know anything,” he said, referring to the Venezuelan opposition that is on the dialogue table.