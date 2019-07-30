MAJOR: US, Turkey Agree to Keep Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists in Northern Syria

Idlib, Syria – The US and Turkey have agreed on keeping Tahrir al-Sham al-Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) terrorist group in Northern Syria to pressure Syria and Russia.

The Arabic-language Arabi 21 affiliated to the dissidents quoted informed sources as saying that Ankara and Washington have reached an agreement on maintaining Tahrir al-Sham and its continued survival as a big terrorist organization in Idlib.

It also quoted Abbas Sharifeh, a senior analyst, as saying that the US intends to revive Tahrir al-Sham to attain its goals in light of differences with Russia and after failure in a trilateral meeting in occupied Quds where it failed to win Moscow’s agreement with a plan to push Iranian military advisors out of Syria.

He noted that Tahrir al-Sham’s annihilation in Idlib was considered as a big threat to the US and would pave the ground for the Syrian and Russia armies’ deployment in the province, and said Washington will interact with Tahrir al-Sham in several phases to give it legitimacy in line with its goals to pressure the Russians and Syrians.

Relevant reports said earlier this month that Turkey had equipped Tahrir al-Sham with the US-made drilling vehicles to build underground tunnels under the supervision of its former Saudi commander Abdullah Muhammad al-Muhaysini.

The Arabic-language website of Sputnik news agency quoted local sources in Idlib province as saying that recently Tahrir al-Sham has received 8 drilling vehicles through a businessman in Turkey and transferred them to several regions in Khan Sheikhoun in Southern Idlib and Kafr Zita, al-Latamineh and Sahl al-Qab in Northern Hama.

They added that Tahrir al-Sham intends to build underground tunnels like what existed in the Eastern Ghouta of Damascus with the aim of a reinvigoration of its positions in Northern Hama and Southern Idlib fronts under the supervision of al-Muhaysini.

The sources also said that a delegation of foreign engineers from different Arab countries as well as construction experts and the terrorists who had earlier been transferred to this region from Eastern Ghouta collaborate in the operations.