DEIR EZZOR, Syria – Fighters from the US-led international coalition attacked the village of Zerif in the eastern suburb of Deir ez-Zor, killing and injuring civilians, according to a local source.

“Several civilians were killed and wounded as a result of air strikes by US – led coalition in the village of Zerif, east of Deir ez-Zor,” a local source to the Syrian SANA news agency was quoted as saying.

The coalition reportedly conducted 34,514 attacks between August 2014 and May 2019.

The US president , Donald Trump, announced the withdrawal of Syrian troops in December 2018, promising output of approximately 3,000 US soldiers of the Arab Republic.

At the time, Trump said the decision was taken because of the defeat of Daesh.

Previously, the Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolution issued a report stating that US-led forces killed at least 1,302 civilians while fighting against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The US and its allies have been fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014, however, fighting is without the permission of the Syrian government or UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, Syria’s air defense systems repelled an attack in the city of Masyaf in Hama province, according to Reuters, citing local media.

In early July, the Syrian army launched bombings on various Nusra Front positions in Hama and Idlib provinces in retaliation for attacks on villages in the region. Several terrorist positions and rocket launch pads were destroyed in the operation.

Terrorists reportedly increased the frequency of attacks in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. They were also trying to attack Syrian army positions in the region. Government forces responded by attacking terrorists in Idlib.

Earlier on Sunday, the Syrian army repelled an attack by Nusra Front terrorists on their positions in the recently reinstated government of Qasabiyeh village of Idlib. The terrorists used suicide bombers and various armored vehicles to carry out the attack, but were restrained by Syrian army units, the SANA news agency reported.

The military killed several terrorists and destroyed their equipment, the media vehicle added.

The Syrian conflict has been ongoing since 2011. Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states for the Syrian ceasefire. Russia conducts humanitarian operations in the country and helps Damascus ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees to their homes.