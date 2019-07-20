MAJOR: Su-57 getting new engines

MOSCOW, Russia – Sukhoi’s 5th generation, multi-purpose Su-57s are soon to pass the stage of state testing with new engines.

“At this moment, we are testing the second stage engine, after which we will integrate it on the aircraft, in order to carry out state tests,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Yuri Borisov told Interfax. He added that the army will be equipped with current Su-57s using the existing AL-41F1S engines, but that they will be replaced by the new ones as soon as they pass all the necessary tests. The first serial models of the Su-57 aircraft in the units of the Russian Aerospace Forces are expected by the end of this year, according to the portal Vzglyad.

Borisov confirmed that the new heavy stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), S-70 “Okhotnik-B” will make its first flight also by the end of this year. Otherwise, this unmanned aircraft is planned to be used in pair with the Su-57. Borisov did not want to reveal other details about the project “Okhotnik”, because it is understandably a sensitive topic that is still under a veil of secrets.

The AL-41F1S engines currently power the experimental prototype models of the Su-57 jets. These engines are also used by the Russian 4++/4.5 generation Su-35 fighters and the same engine is soon to be part of the modernized Su-30. The new second-stage engine, until its official entry into service, is labeled “Izdeliye 30”.

“The new jet engine possesses highly advanced features. It has a new management system, a new fan and combustion chamber, as well as a completely redesigned compressor. Many of the novelties that have been applied to this engine have no close analogue in the aviation industry anywhere else in the world,” said the representative of the United Aircraft Corporation’s company for the production of aircraft engines, Anton Chechukov.

The Su-57 is a Russian fifth-generation, multi-purpose fighter jet, developed by the aircraft engineers of OKB Sukhoi. It is designed to carry out an enormous range of tasks that can be given to an airborne combat platform, such as achieving absolute air-superiority over the territory where active combat operations are carried out, destroying the most diverse land targets and surface ships reinforced by modern airborne platforms, reconnaissance and surveillance of airspace at extremely long distances, destroying the command infrastructure of the enemy, etc. It can achieve a maximum flight speed of 2,600 kph and has a range of 5,500 kilometers. It possesses a high-quality radar-electronic block of equipment that allows it to detect hundreds of targets at extreme distance, from hundreds of kilometers away, as well as to track and target up to thirty of them.