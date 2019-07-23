MAJOR: Russia, China and the EU agree to create a joint scientific station on the Moon

BEIJING – Space agencies in Russia, China and the EU agreed to develop a joint plan to build an international scientific station on the Moon, said deputy director of the National Space Administration of China (CNSA), Wu Yanhua.

“The three participants will plan and design the station together, coordinate efforts to implement the plan and finally share the scientific results,” Wu Yanhua told the Xinhua agency.

In turn, Pei Zhaoyu, deputy director of the Lunar Space and Exploration Program Center at the CNSA, said the station’s construction plan will be prepared for two or three years.

He added that the parties will also establish an intergovernmental coordination committee for the construction of the lunar station.

In October 2018, the general director of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin, reported that Russia can build its scientific station on the Moon by cooperating with China.

“We do not rule out that our manned program towards the Moon and the creation of a scientific station on the surface of the Moon are carried out together with our Chinese colleagues, this is very likely,” he told Channel 1 of Russian television last year.

According to Rogozin, Russia and China could become “equal partners” in the space area “already in the coming years.”

The official recalled that in 2021 Russia will send its first unmanned mission to the natural terrestrial satellite.

In November 2017, Roscosmos and the Chinese space agency CNSA signed a cooperation program in the field of space for the years 2018-2022 that includes, among other aspects, the exploration of the Moon and deep space, space technologies, the Earth survey and control of space scrap.

Meanwhile, Chinese specialists began to carry out an ambitious lunar program, whose main objective is to create habitable stations on the terrestrial satellite, says Russian scientist Vladislav Shevchenko.

The Chinese spacecraft Chang’e-4 landed on January 3 on the hidden side of the Moon. There the probe conducted the first biological experiment in the history of mankind: the cotton bud that it carried on board became the first plant to be born on the hidden face of the Moon.