MAJOR: Putin signs Russian Citizenship Decree extended to Occupied Donbass

MOSCOW – In a major move, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on July 17th on obtaining Russian citizenship for residents of Donbass which are still a part of Ukraine.

Thus, the Russian president extended the possibility of simplified obtaining Russian citizenship to all residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine.

Previously, only residents of the break-away Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, who have passports of these state entities, had such an opportunity.

Now it is possible to get citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner for holders of Ukrainian passports who live throughout the territory of Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

The decree is published on the official online portal of legal information. This document amends the previously published presidential decree of April 29, 2019 “On certain categories of foreign citizens and stateless persons who have the right to apply for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner”.

To obtain citizenship, residents of two regions must submit a document confirming their permanent residence in the territories of Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of April 7 and 27, respectively.

Recall that the simplified procedure for obtaining citizenship allows you to get a Russian passport without living in Russia for five years after receiving a residence permit, confirming the availability of livelihoods, confirming possession of the Russian language and renunciation of citizenship of a foreign state.

Residents of the DPR and LNR received the right to obtain a Russian passport in a simplified manner at the end of April. The decree said that this is done for humanitarian purposes. This step of Moscow provoked protests from the Kiev. The July 17th declaration extending this to the rest of Lugansk and Donbass will no doubt cause further consternation.