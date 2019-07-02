MAJOR: Putin begins probe into possibility of granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainians

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country’s Interior Ministry to analyze the policy of granting Russian citizenship in a simplified manner, to make proposals for Ukrainian citizens. This is reported on the Kremlin website, in particular, in the list of instructions on the basis of a directive.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia should analyze the law enforcement practice of admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner and, if necessary, make proposals for granting additional preferences to citizens of Ukraine wishing to acquire Russian citizenship,” the document says

The deadline is designated before August 1, 2019, and Vladimir Kolokoltsev, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, is appointed as responsible.

Earlier it was reported that Putin will consider the possibility of amending the issue of Russian citizenship for the people of Ukraine .

June 12, it became known that more than 2/3 of the population of Russia supports the issuance of passports to residents of Donbass . Earlier, the head of the DPR announced the expansion of the state to receive documents for obtaining passports of the Russian Federation.

On June 7, the leader of the Russian LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, called on residents of Donbass to receive Russian passports immediately . Recall, the Donetsk sociologist on the Russian TV called on the authorities of the DPR to solve the problem with the passports of the Russian Federation.

On April 24, Putin signed a law on simplified receipt of Russian passports by residents of Donbass.

Russia has a policy on defense of Russian citizens in other countries. Making Russian citizenship easily available for residents of the breakaway republics of Lugansk and Donetsk proved to be a success to date.

Expanding this same policy for all of Ukraine would change the politics on the ground in Ukraine, and could lead towards a forced resolution of the ongoing crisis between the two states.