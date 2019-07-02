Trending

MENAHeadline NewsIranIsrael

Major Israeli Airstrike On Syria Just As Russian-supplied S-300 Went Operational

By TTR Admin

By Guest Author
Damascus night sky July 1
0 1,495
By TTR Admin – Hours after Israeli reports said Russian S-300 anti-air defense systems in Syria came online and were “operational,” the Israeli military allegedly launched a major aerial attack on Syria in the middle of the night Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Massive explosions rocked Damascus overnight, via Al-Masdar News

According to a breaking AFP report:

Syria said Israeli jets attacked several military sites near the capital Damascus and the central city of Homs early Monday, killing several people.

State news agency SANA said that Syrian air defense had intercepted several of the incoming missiles that were fired from Lebanese airspace.

Syria reported its aerial defense systems were active during the assault, which further caused damage to multiple civilian homes in the Damascus suburb of Sahnaya, according to SANA.

The major Syrian military airport at Mezzeh on the western edge of Damascus was also a reported target in the attack.

Anna Ahronheim

@AAhronheim

 · 
Replying to @AAhronheim

Targets believe to include the Mezzeh Military Airport on the western edge of .

Anna Ahronheim

@AAhronheim

Video from allegedly showing Air Force jets after striking targets

43

Embedded video

Though total casualties are still unknown, one well-known journalist from Damascus, Danny Makki, is reporting at least 4 civilians killed — including a baby — and over 20 injured.

H.K 🇸🇾

@Ibra_Joudeh

 · 

Breaking :

Massive explosions rock western Damascus amid new Israeli aggression.

H.K 🇸🇾

@Ibra_Joudeh

Some missiles landed in residential areas.

92

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Syrian state media published footage showing missile intercepts of inbound projectiles.

 

It is also as yet unknown if the S-300s were active during the air strikes, however, Israeli media reports suggested that newly installed S-300s at several sites as well as Iranian troop presence was a prime cause behind the Israeli action, despite the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) neither confirming nor denying the strikes:

The reported strikes came just hours after an Israeli satellite imagery analysis company said Syria’s entire S-300 air defense system appeared to be operational, indicating a greater threat to Israel’s ability to conduct airstrikes against Iranian and pro-Iranian forces in the country.

Until now, only three of the country’s four surface-to-air missile launchers had been seen fully erected at the Masyaf base in northwestern Syria.

Israel has threatened to destroy the S-300 system if it is used against its fighter jets, regardless of the potential blowback from Russia.

Journalist Danny Makki called the overnight air strikes “certainly one of the biggest Israeli attacks on Syria this year” – given that two provinces were targeted, as well as multiple installations and a civilian neighborhood being hit.

Danny Makki@Dannymakkisyria

Really hard to portray these attacks on as purely vs when most of the people killed or wounded are Syrian soldiers or on some occasions civilians.

142

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Guest Author410 posts 0 comments

    Views expressed by Guest Authors are their own, and are not reflective of FRN or its editorial team. FRN publishes these for research and educational purposes only. The text is presented for these reasons alone, and absolutely not for purposes related to promoting any of the views expressed herein

    You might also like More from author
    Comments