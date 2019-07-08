MAJOR: First S-400 on its Way to Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey – Preparations for sending the Russian S-400 to Turkey continue, and the SAM systems are currently being loaded, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted on Monday, July 8, at a press conference in Ankara.

“At the moment, preparation for the shipment (of S-400) is ongoing. Work continues on their loading. There are agreed dates for the supply of S-400,” Erdogan said, explaining that “the Ministry of National Defense is engaged in planning and choosing a place to accommodate S-400.”

At the same time, Erdogan expressed confidence that the Russian air defense systems will positively affect the security not only of Turkey but also of the entire region.



Earlier the head of the Office of Defense Industry of Turkey, Ismail Demir, said that the supply of S-400 could begin this week.

Russia and Turkey signed a contract to supply Ankara with the S-400 SAM system in 2017. Turkey is acquiring four S-400 divisions and the contract is worth $ 2.5 billion.

The US is actively trying to prevent Turkey from buying the S-400 air defense system. Earlier, Washington has already warned Ankara that in the event of the acquisition of these weapons systems, the United States would deny Turkey the sale of F-35 fighter-bombers, to which the Turkish side replied that it would consider proposals from Russian military aircraft manufacturers in this case.

