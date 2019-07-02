Ukrainian marines lost ten militants killed and wounded as a result of sabotage attacks near Mariupol. This was announced today the head of the press service of the Office of People’s Militia of the DPR, Daniel Bezsonov.

“As a result of the attacks, a group of saboteurs from 36 brigades (Armed Forces of Ukraine. – approx. Ed.) Received a rebuff and retreated, suffering losses: four dead and six wounded,” said the head of the press service.

The incident occurred on the eve of July 1.

It is reported that the 36th brigade of the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the command of Gnatov is based on the southern front.

Further UAF losses over the past day:

Earlier today, the press center of the headquarters “OOS” reported that the APU suffered losses in battles with the militia . 2 Ukrainian military were killed and 2 were injured in the zone of the so-called “joint force operation.”

That night, the Ukrainian side reported that in the occupied part of the Ukrainian troops of the DPR, the Hummer ambulance car of one of the units of the so-called “United forces” was blown up, wounding those inside.

In the text of the message, the Ukrainian command states that the car exploded as a result of a direct hit by an anti-tank missile. The blame for the incident was placed on the armed forces of the DPR.

Later yesterday it became known that another of the APU militants, who had been blown up in the Donbas in the ambulance Hummer, succumbed to injuries and died.

Also yesterday, in the Donbas, the 54th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were blown up on mines.

In addition, Ukrainian militants fled from positions in the Novoaleksandrovka area . We also add that today, July 2, the DPR command reported that the militia suffered losses in battles with the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the past day .