MAJOR: Donbass, OSCE Representatives Under Fire

DONBASS – OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) observers’ patrol came under fire while in the village of Zolotoe-5 (LNR). RIA Novosti reports this, citing data from the mission’s press service.

It is noted that OCSE personnel came under Ukrainian small arms fire 600 meters east of the demarcation line. Members of the SMM patrol heard two instances of small arms fire, and then a whistle of bullets buzzing over their heads, as well as the sound of a ricochet at a distance of five to ten meters to the south of their position. After the incident, the SMM patrol immediately left the area.

Earlier it was reported that just in one day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the cease-fire four times in Lugansk People’s Republic and 18 times in Donetsk People’s Republic.

This was announced by the head of the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Agreement, Ruslan Yakubov.

“Over the past 24 hours, the total number of violations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was 18 times in DNR alone. The total amount of used ammunition is 226 units, ”he said.

Yakubov added that the following areas came under fire from the Ukrainian military: Yasinovataya, Gorlovka suburb of Zaitsevo, Gagarin, Kominternovo, Oktiabr, Sakhanka, and Sosnovskoye in the south of the DPR.

It was reported that 122 mm howitzers, 120 and 82 mm caliber mortars, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), weapons of infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, grenade launchers, and small arms were used during the shelling. Ammunition with a caliber of up to 12.7 mm is not taken into account when indicating the total number of ammunition used in the daily shelling.

There was damage to civilian infrastructure as a result of the shelling. Two buildings were damaged in Gorlovka.

“At 6:30 AM, Armed Forces of Ukraine fired from the direction of the settlement Leninskoe (known as Yuzhnoe in Ukrainian) in the direction of the village of Golmovsky. As a result of the shelling, damage was recorded in the village of Zaitsevo at the following addresses: Rybalko Street, 169 and Obrucheva Street, 48, ”the report says.

The representative’s office added that a garage and a farm were damaged. Luckily, there were no casualties.