MAJOR: Czech Government on Verge of Collapse

PRAGUE – The Czech Social Democratic Party may withdraw from the government coalition, according to the head of the CSDP and Deputy Prime Minister Jan Gamachek , as reported on Czech Radio. This would cause the government to collapse, and require snap elections.

Such a statement was made after his meeting with Prime Minister Andrei Babish with Czech President Milos Zeman on the issue of changing the Minister of Culture of the Republic Antonin Stanek . Following the talks, which took almost an hour and a half, Andrei Babis said that the sides exchanged views, and the president “did not express unequivocally on the issue of the nomination od Mikhail Shmardy for the post of the Minister of Culture ”. According to the premier, on July 12, a new meeting of Milos Zeman, Jan Gamachek and Antonin Stanek will take place.

In turn, Jan Gamachek noted that the meeting was unsuccessful. According to him, he intends to convene an emergency meeting of the CSDP presidium, not excluding at the same time that the party will leave the coalition. At the same time, Andrei Babish noted that in the event of such a development of events, special parliamentary elections will have to be held.

The coalition government of the Czech Republic was formed in the summer of 2018 after a long government crisis. Head of the Cabinet became the leader of the ANO movement Andrei Babish. At the same time, the prime minister was forced to make an agreement with the Social Democrats, as well as the Czech Communist Party. The latter agreed to support Babish in parliament, but her representatives were not included in the government.