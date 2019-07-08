Maduro: Venezuelan People and the Armed Forces Stand United

CARACAS, Venezuela – The Venezuelan president recalled that the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB – the official name of Venezuelan Armed Forces) had become the target of the latest attacks by the US and their allies.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted on Sunday that his country has united and cohesive armed forces to defend the nation and the people from the interventionist threats of the United States and their allies.

“We have our National Bolivarian Armed Forces. Let everyone know that now there are National Bolivarian Armed Forces to defend Venezuela, our homeland, our dream of peace and national unity,” the President said at the Bolivarian Military University, in Caracas, during the graduation ceremony of 996 lieutenants and second lieutenants into the army.

Maduro noted that the FANB has become the target of the latest attacks by the US government and its allies, with the aim of destabilizing the government in order to generate a scenario which would give them an excuse to launch an invasion on Venezuela.

“The unity, loyalty, morale, and cohesion of our National Bolivarian Armed Forces will not falter,” President Maduro stressed.

Partial reorganization of the HQ

During the ceremony, the Venezuelan leader appointed General Vladimir Padrino López as Minister of Defense and Remigio Ceballos as head of the Operational Strategic Command of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (CEOFANB).

Maduro also appointed Alexis Rodríguez Cabello as the new general of the Bolivarian Army, replacing Major General Jesús Suárez Chourio.

The Venezuelan president also announced that Major General Fabio Zavarse Pabón will serve as the new general commander of the Bolivarian National Guard, replacing Major General Richard Lopez Vargas.

He also appointed Major General Manuel Bernal Martínez as the new Commander of the Bolivarian Militia, replacing Major General Carlos Leal Tellería, who will remain at the head of the Ministry of Popular Power for Food.