Limitation Rules don’t stop Burgeoning German arms sales

Der Spiegel

Germany is selling more weapons again

The Federal Government is approving more arms exports than it has done in years: By June, it was already more than in the entire previous year. By far the most important customer: the right-wing national government in Hungary.

The Federal Government approved more arms exports in the first half of 2019 alone than in all last year. Beneficiaries are Hungary, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, the latter two being involved in the criminal war in Yemen.

The federal government not only violates the arms export regulations and its own coalition agreement, namely that states involved in the Yemen war should no longer receive German arms. Rather, the German arms exports are heating up wars as in Libya (emirates deliver arms to conflicting parties despite the UN arms embargo) and in Yemen.

The profits of the armament factories and geopolitical interests are obviously more important to the federal government than the resolution of conflicts and the ending of wars.

The figures make it clear that promises such as our “restrictive arms export policy” and “no arms to the Yemen war alliance” achieve nothing!

We need a legal ban on arms exports to end supplies of war and murder.

Currently, Hungary spends 1.15 percent of its GDP (2018) on defense, even less than Germany. However, by doubling spending, the country would surpass NATO’s target of 2% of GDP.

Among other things, the armaments company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann has signed a contract to supply 44 Leopard II battle tanks and 24 armored howitzers.

Greens foreign expert Nouripour sharply criticized the stark increase in arms exports: “These record numbers take all the professions of a restrictive arms export policy to the absurd,” he said. “Especially the deliveries to Egypt and the UAE, which are part of the war alliance in Yemen, are in breach of the coalition agreement and arms export regulations. How deep does the SPD actually want to sink? “The federal government had only two weeks ago stricter rules for the approval of arms exports. The Cabinet decided to tighten its nearly 20-year-old export guidelines, putting a stop to the delivery of small arms to countries outside NATO and the EU, among other things.