BIG RISK: Lavrov confident US-puppet Bolsonaro is loyal to BRICS

MOSCOW – There is no reason to think that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reconsiders his position in favor of the conservation of the BRICS group, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“Immediately after his election, President Bolsonaro assured that he will maintain the succession and continue to participate in the BRICS. Brazil has very actively assumed its (BRICS) presidency and I see no reason to think that Bolsonaro will reconsider his position in favor of the conservation of this bloc,” said Lavrov.

Russia’s foreign minister made these remarks in an interview with Latin American media and Russian network RT, given ahead of his July 23-27 visit to the region, which will include Cuba, Brazil and Suriname.

“Only the West, without the BRICS and other countries holding similar positions to the BRICS, can no longer solve the problems of the world economy,” said the head of Russian diplomacy.

In 2019 Brazil holds the rotating presidency of the BRICS Group, the economic and trade association of the most important emerging economies on the planet.

The five BRICS members (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) represent 43% of the planet’s population and, in 2015, generated 22.5% of world GDP.

This comes as BRICS leaders issued a joint statement on last month and pledged, among other measures, to implement policies to honor the Paris Agreement in order to reduce global warming.

- Advertisement -

At the G20 summit, BRICS leaders (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) signed the document.

The declaration ensures that countries are “committed to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement, including the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities in the light of different national circumstances.”

In addition, different international policy agendas were addressed by the declaration, which sets the stage for the next BRICS summit to be held in November in Brasilia.

According to BRICS expert and PUC-RJ International Relations professor Paulo Wrobel, the event served to “introduce” Bolsonaro to the leaders of the bloc’s countries.

He also stressed the importance of the “trade issue” addressed by the document.

“The trade issue seems to have acquired a predominance in this meeting at the G20. Because this year we will continue to watch the deepening of trade tensions between the United States and China,” explained the expert.

The BRICS countries also demanded a reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) .

“I think it is positive that the BRICS have come to a joint position on WTO reform. It is a tough discussion and the United States is the main claimant for these reforms. And we need to wait and see how the positions will look,” he said.