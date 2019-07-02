Labor militancy: Miners go on strike in Ukrainian occupied Lugansk for unpaid wages

At the Gornaya mine of the Pervomaiskugol state enterprise in the Ukrainian military occupied part of the LPR, miners refused to rise to the surface, protesting against a power outage at the plant and unpaid wages. A representative of the ombudsman in the occupied part of Donbass Lisyansky wrote about this on his Facebook page.

According to Lisyansky, on the night of July 2, he arrived at the mine on behalf of the Commissioner for Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Denisova. On the spot, he found out that at a great depth there are 6 miners who are not going to come to the surface.

“In the mine on the horizon of 700 m there are 6 miners. People refuse to travel to the surface and thus protest at the disconnection of the mine from electricity, which will result in flooding of mine workings and pumping stations. An attempt to shut off the mine from electricity was yesterday July 1, after which people refused to go to the surface, ”a spokesman said.

On June 16, it was reported that, near Ugledar, the miners did not intend to stop the protest until the payment of wage arrears .

Last night it was reported that workers of the mine of the Yuzhnodonbasskoye No. 1 Mine of Shakhtoupravleniye, for the fourth day, continued to block the route between Ugledar and Volnovakha (occupied by the Ukrainian city of the DPR) because of non-payment of wages.

Earlier it became known that in the occupied Ugledar the wives of the miners blocked the road due to non-payment of wages to their husbands.

We will remind readers that on June 12 it was reported that the debt of Ukraine to miners was more than 1 billion hryvnias.

On June 10, Lviv miners blocked the highway demanding to pay wage arrears. On June 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 300 million to pay off debts to miners .

In February , more than 350 miners went on strike in Lviv because of wage arrears . At the end of January, it was reported that at the end of 2018 Ukraine owed nearly 200 million hryvnia to miners.