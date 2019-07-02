Trending

EurasiaHeadline NewsLugansk

Labor militancy: Miners go on strike in Ukrainian occupied Lugansk for unpaid wages

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,217

At the Gornaya mine of the Pervomaiskugol state enterprise in the Ukrainian military occupied part of the LPR, miners refused to rise to the surface, protesting against a power outage at the plant and unpaid wages. A representative of the ombudsman in the occupied part of Donbass Lisyansky wrote about this on his Facebook page.

According to Lisyansky, on the night of July 2, he arrived at the mine on behalf of the Commissioner for Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Denisova. On the spot, he found out that at a great depth there are 6 miners who are not going to come to the surface.

“In the mine on the horizon of 700 m there are 6 miners. People refuse to travel to the surface and thus protest at the disconnection of the mine from electricity, which will result in flooding of mine workings and pumping stations. An attempt to shut off the mine from electricity was yesterday July 1, after which people refused to go to the surface, ”a spokesman said.

On June 16, it was reported that, near Ugledar, the miners did not intend to stop the protest until the payment of wage arrears .

- Advertisement -

Last night it was reported that workers of the mine of the Yuzhnodonbasskoye No. 1 Mine of Shakhtoupravleniye, for the  fourth day, continued to block the route between Ugledar and Volnovakha  (occupied by the Ukrainian city of the DPR) because of non-payment of wages.

Earlier it became known that  in the occupied Ugledar the wives of the miners blocked the road due to non-payment of wages to their husbands.

We will remind readers that on June 12 it was reported that the  debt of Ukraine to miners was more than 1 billion hryvnias.

On June 10,  Lviv miners blocked the highway  demanding to pay wage arrears. On June 7, the  Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 300 million to pay off debts to miners .

In February , more than 350 miners went on strike in Lviv because of wage arrears . At the end of January, it was reported that  at the end of 2018 Ukraine owed nearly 200 million hryvnia to miners.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1656 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments