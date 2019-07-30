KOSOVO: How Serbia bravely and brilliantly fought NATO and why is the “independence” of Europe’s top narcoterrorist, human-organ trafficking, sex slavery “state” finally crumbling

BELGRADE – Under UN Resolution 1244 Kosovo and Metohija is an autonomous province of Serbia. It is known for its massive reserves of natural resources. The Western countries wanted these resources and they weren’t planning on paying for it and even if they did, Serbia was unwilling to sell its own land to foreigners to exploit it. Hm, sounds very, very familiar. I wonder why? cough Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lybia, Syria, Venezuela, etc cough. Enter “human rights abuses” followed by American-style “freedom and democracy”.
Prelude and the start of the bombing
In 1998, the Albanian-led al-Qaeda-linked terrorist organization called KLA (Kosovo Liberation Army), supported by NATO, started a terrorist insurgency by attacking Serbian security forces and civilians, officially seeking the status of a constituent republic for Kosovo and Metohija in what was then the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, with the aim of eventually gaining independence.
NATO, which supported the terrorist KLA, launched an aggression on Yugoslavia (by then dismantled by the West to the point of including only Serbia and Montenegro) from March 1999 to June 1999 under the hypocritical pretext that the Yugoslav authorities were allegedly committing ethnic cleansing against Kosovo Albanians.
Serbian police officer obviously threatening to waterboard this helpless Albanian civilian; thank God, NATO saved him
According to NATO claims, around 100,000 soldiers and policemen (supported by Russian and other volunteers), 100 SAM sites, 1,500 artillery pieces, 240 aircraft, and over 2,000 armored vehicles and tanks were operated by the Yugoslav Army, pitted against around 25,000 Albanian KLA terrorists, supported by around 1,100 NATO aircraft and over 30 warships and submarines.
NATO was notoriously inefficient in trying to destroy Serbian forces as it managed to destroy only 14 tanks, 18 APCs, and 20 artillery pieces. On the other hand, NATO lost a dozen soldiers and over 50 aircraft (mostly UAVs, but 4 jets and 2 Apache helicopters too), while an unknown number of NATO special forces helping the Albanian terrorists were killed by Serbian special forces. Apart from NATO aircraft, Serbian air defenses shot down over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as 4 larger missiles fired by the United States Navy.
However, the most spectacular defeat of NATO forces was the famous shootdown of the USAF F-117A Nighthawk stealth bomber (with another F-117A being heavily damaged and later decommissioned). Despite the vaunted NATO’s “vast” technological superiority, an old S-125 Neva/Pechora (NATO reporting name SA-3 Goa) managed to shoot down the brand new jet, damage another one, and according to the commander of the SAM battery which shot down F-117A, Colonel Zoltan Dani, a USAF stealth bomber, Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit of Missouri has also been shot down, although this has not been confirmed to date. Even if true, NATO would do anything to try to conceal such an embarrassment, just like when they tried to do so when they lost two B-2 bombers due to accidents.
In Hollywood
In Serbia. “Oh, it wasn’t supposed to be seen on the radar? Really? Oh, sorry guys, we didn’t know”; the canopy is displayed in Aeronautical Museum in Belgrade
The absolute military failure was a huge embarrassment for NATO. so they started targeting residential areas, schools, hospitals (including maternity wards), bridges, etc.
Serbian residential areas and crucial civilian infrastructure were targeted; the man (top right) was obviously a strategic threat to NATO
NATO thought residential areas were “merely collateral damage”
In both pictures, banned cluster munitions can be seen; hundreds of thousands of these were later removed by Serbian and Russian sappers, although many are still active and pose a great danger to civilians
These pictures best illustrate the reasons why Serbia will never join NATO, despite the enormous pressure from the West to do so
By the end of the war, Albanian terrorists also failed miserably in trying to defeat even Serbian conscripts in the Yugoslav Army, let alone highly-trained Serbian special forces. Even with NATO support, Albanian terrorists lost around 4000, while the Serbian forces lost no more than 250 soldiers due to Albanian terrorist activity. However, around 750 Serbian soldiers were killed by NATO bombs, along with 2500-4000 civilians, with 7000-10,000 wounded civilians due to indiscriminate use of banned munitions by NATO.
This is what most Serbs think off when they see NATO coats of arms
The best proof of just how ineffective the terrorist formations were, is the Battle of Košare. During this battle, around 2,000 Serbian soldiers, supported by a hundred or so Russians (including Cossacks), and a few dozen volunteers (presumably 40-50) from all over Europe (mostly Scandinavians) managed to defeat an invasion force of 6000-8000 Albanian terrorists, supported by regular Albanian Army artillery units and NATO air force, consisted mostly of B-52 strategic bombers and A-10 CAS (close air support) attack jets. Albanian terrorists lost around 500 troops, 5 tanks, while Serbian forces lost 108 soldiers, mostly 19 and 20 years old conscripts. It should also be noted that NATO special forces, notably those from the US, UK, and France, failed in training the Albanian KLA terrorists into becoming an effective force.
In Hollywood
In Serbia
Serbian military used clever tactics during the war, including building $100 mock-ups of tanks, fighter jets, etc, and putting microwaves in them, which would result in NATO aircraft firing and wasting tens of millions of dollars-worth of precision-guided munitions. Also, due to NATO spying and closely monitoring Serbian communications, one of the Serbian commanders, inspired by the stories of Navajo people helping the US Navy defeat the Japanese by using their language to fool the Japanese, also decided to ask Serbian Romanis (an ethnic minority) who were serving in the Army to fool the Americans in the same way, by using their language.
In the end, the US and NATO, seeing they would not break the spirit of the Serbian resistance, threatened to carpet bomb Belgrade if the Serbian Army were to continue resisting. The Serbian leadership, well-aware of the fact that due to Belgrade’s 1.8 million population there would have been massive casualties, decided to negotiate an unfavorable peace treaty, which saw Kosovo and Metohija occupied by NATO forces, but it stopped the rest of the country from being occupied by NATO, which left a bittersweet feeling to the leadership and most of the population.
Serbian civilians showed solidarity and courage against all odds; President Clinton, it seems war runs in the family
Paris protests against NATO aggression
The disastrous consequences of “freedom and democracy”
The aftermath of the bombing was catastrophic for most of the population. NATO launched 60,000 airstrikes on Serbia (in comparison, 20,000 were launched against ISIS, officially), dropping around 30,000-50,000 metric tons of explosive, which is an equivalent of all bombs US and UK dropped on Germany between 1942-1945. Note that NATO aggression on Yugoslavia lastest 78 days. The result was: 60 bridges, 300 factories, 200 schools, 20 hospitals, and over 600 military premises destroyed or severely damaged. The total damage in US dollars is estimated at $30-100 billion.
However, the aftermath of the withdrawal of the Serbian troops from Kosovo had no less horrible consequences for anyone who wasn’t pro-KLA. Thousands of civilians were subjected to torture, rape, and murder at the hands of Albanian KLA terrorists and were eventually forced out of Kosovo. It is estimated that almost 230,000 Serbs, Romanis, pro-Serbian Albanians, and other minorities were forced out of Kosovo after 1999 withdrawal of the Yugoslav Army.
Left: ethnic map of Kosovo prior to the war – Right: ethnic map of Kosovo after the war; notoriously, Gorani people (shown in green on the map to the left) have been virtually eradicated, while most Serbs and other non-Albanians have been expelled from the central part of Kosovo
During the NATO bombing, a great deal of the weapons used was depleted uranium munitions. These are radioactive and have actually caused an increase in the number of cases of cancer in areas which were heavily bombed by NATO. The alliance has invested a great deal of money in PR campaigns aimed at spreading propaganda on how the depleted uranium was harmless for both the people and the environment. However, at the same time, NATO paid tens of millions of dollars to the families of NATO soldiers who died of cancer after being stationed in areas which were bombed using depleted uranium munitions.
Clockwise: 1) Monument to Milica Rakic and 78 other children killed by NATO bombs; 2) Milica Rakic (3) and Marko Simic (2) were the youngest victims of “freedom and democracy”; 3) as a result of using depleted uranium munitions, tens of thousands of civilians died due to a surge in the number of cases of cancer
CNN, NBC, The New York Times and countless other Western media outlets ran TV shows and articles about alleged “Serbian rape and concentration camps, in which almost a million Albanians were unaccounted for” (being good spin doctors by obviously implying they were all killed), due to which the Western public was manipulated into believing Serbs were some kind of monsters. However, post-war statistics showed that around 8,000 Albanian civilians were killed (incidentally mostly during the NATO bombing), while there were around 3000-5000 Serbian and other non-Albanians killed during the conflict (again, mostly during the NATO aggression). So much for the “genocide targeting Albanians”.
Clockwise: 1) Clearly, vast Serbia was a threat to NATO (only Greece refused to attack Serbia); 2) Serbian areas where depleted uranium and cluster munitions were used; 3&4) areas of Kosovo where these munitions were used the most
The violence against Serbs and other non-Albanians never stopped since 1999 and it culminated in 2004 when the occupying NATO troops failed to protect the Serbs who decided to stay. Albanians killed dozens and expelled thousand more, while also burning and destroying hundreds of Orthodox Christian churches, most of which were built during medieval times, with some being over a 1000 years old.
The Christians in Kosovo have faced the same type of persecution as those under ISIS occupation
Nowadays, Kosovo is a territory under firm NATO and US control, hosting the second largest US military base in Europe and serving as crucial global drugs, arms, and sex slaves smuggling hub, to which the US, NATO, and the EU have been turning a blind eye for over 20 years already. Some would even go as far as to say they’ve been a part of the scheme from the very beginning.
Another notorious and monstrous crime of so-called Kosovo is human organ trafficking. Since 1998, it is estimated that up to 3,000 have been kidnapped, killed and dismembered, after which their organs were harvested and sold on the black markets of Western Europe, the Middle East, and North America. The Hague Tribunal is infamous for stopping and covering up the investigations regarding this despicable crime.
“Independence”
In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia and has been recognized, as they claim, by over 114 states, mostly under pressure from the United States. Serbia, along with Russia, China and dozens of other truly independent countries have been strongly against the move ever since.
The everyday life of Serbs in Kosovo after the US and NATO took over; “progress” is clearly visible everywhere
So-called Kosovo has recently been losing ground with the falling prices of narcotics, increasingly difficult processes of selling organs of kidnapped and dismembered Serbian victims, as well as forcing girls and women into sex slavery. Trump administration focusing elsewhere and not seeing Kosovo as crucially important to American foreign policy as before contributed too. Also, Kosovo has been a major source of ISIS personnel and one of the most successful recruitment grounds for terrorist organizations worldwide.
Kosovo, despite having a population of only 1.8 million has been the 5th largest terrorist contributor to ISIS and worse so, if we count in Albania and Kosovo together, they reach the 3rd place, ahead of Saudi Arabia
Recent recognition withdrawals
Serbia has been fighting this monster for over 20 years now and the struggle has finally started to bear fruit. By July this year, thanks to Russia’s extensive diplomatic support for Serbia’s cause, 14 countries withdrew their recognition of Kosovo’s “independence”. The most recent country to do so was the Central African Republic (CAR), Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said.
“I publicly announce that the CAR became the 14th state to clarify its stance on non-recognition of ‘Kosovo’ as Pristina lists it among states which have recognized the independence”, Dacic said on national TV and showcased a diplomatic note from the CAR.
According to Serbian FM, Serbia’s aim is to reduce the number of countries which recognize Kosovo’s “independence” down to 96, which is half of the UN members. This is important as it would stop Europe’s top narcoterrorist, human-organ trafficking, sex slavery “state” from being able to join any international organization.
Mr. Dacic noted that one more country has confirmed that it would withdraw the recognition, but for now, he preferred to withhold the information on which country was it in order to prevent any pressure from the so-called “international community”.
The countries that have revoked the recognition of the terrorist state so far: Palau, Madagascar, Solomon Islands, Comoro Islands, Dominica, Suriname, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, Papua New Guinea, Lesotho, and Grenada.
The struggle continues!