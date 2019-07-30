KOSOVO: How Serbia bravely and brilliantly fought NATO and why is the “independence” of Europe’s top narcoterrorist, human-organ trafficking, sex slavery “state” finally crumbling

BELGRADE – Under UN Resolution 1244 Kosovo and Metohija is an autonomous province of Serbia. It is known for its massive reserves of natural resources. The Western countries wanted these resources and they weren’t planning on paying for it and even if they did, Serbia was unwilling to sell its own land to foreigners to exploit it. Hm, sounds very, very familiar. I wonder why? cough Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lybia, Syria, Venezuela, etc cough. Enter “human rights abuses” followed by American-style “freedom and democracy”.

Prelude and the start of the bombing

In 1998, the Albanian-led al-Qaeda-linked terrorist organization called KLA (Kosovo Liberation Army), supported by NATO, started a terrorist insurgency by attacking Serbian security forces and civilians, officially seeking the status of a constituent republic for Kosovo and Metohija in what was then the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, with the aim of eventually gaining independence.

NATO, which supported the terrorist KLA, launched an aggression on Yugoslavia (by then dismantled by the West to the point of including only Serbia and Montenegro) from March 1999 to June 1999 under the hypocritical pretext that the Yugoslav authorities were allegedly committing ethnic cleansing against Kosovo Albanians.

Serbian police officer obviously threatening to waterboard this helpless Albanian civilian; thank God, NATO saved him

According to NATO claims, around 100,000 soldiers and policemen (supported by Russian and other volunteers), 100 SAM sites, 1,500 artillery pieces, 240 aircraft, and over 2,000 armored vehicles and tanks were operated by the Yugoslav Army, pitted against around 25,000 Albanian KLA terrorists, supported by around 1,100 NATO aircraft and over 30 warships and submarines.

NATO was notoriously inefficient in trying to destroy Serbian forces as it managed to destroy only 14 tanks, 18 APCs, and 20 artillery pieces. On the other hand, NATO lost a dozen soldiers and over 50 aircraft (mostly UAVs, but 4 jets and 2 Apache helicopters too), while an unknown number of NATO special forces helping the Albanian terrorists were killed by Serbian special forces. Apart from NATO aircraft, Serbian air defenses shot down over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as 4 larger missiles fired by the United States Navy.

However, the most spectacular defeat of NATO forces was the famous shootdown of the USAF F-117A Nighthawk stealth bomber (with another F-117A being heavily damaged and later decommissioned). Despite the vaunted NATO’s “vast” technological superiority, an old S-125 Neva/Pechora (NATO reporting name SA-3 Goa) managed to shoot down the brand new jet, damage another one, and according to the commander of the SAM battery which shot down F-117A, Colonel Zoltan Dani, a USAF stealth bomber, Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit of Missouri has also been shot down, although this has not been confirmed to date. Even if true, NATO would do anything to try to conceal such an embarrassment, just like when they tried to do so when they lost two B-2 bombers due to accidents.

In Hollywood

In Serbia. “Oh, it wasn’t supposed to be seen on the radar? Really? Oh, sorry guys, we didn’t know”; the canopy is displayed in Aeronautical Museum in Belgrade

The absolute military failure was a huge embarrassment for NATO. so they started targeting residential areas, schools, hospitals (including maternity wards), bridges, etc.

Serbian residential areas and crucial civilian infrastructure were targeted; the man (top right) was obviously a strategic threat to NATO

NATO thought residential areas were “merely collateral damage”

- Advertisement -

In both pictures, banned cluster munitions can be seen; hundreds of thousands of these were later removed by Serbian and Russian sappers, although many are still active and pose a great danger to civilians

These pictures best illustrate the reasons why Serbia will never join NATO, despite the enormous pressure from the West to do so

By the end of the war, Albanian terrorists also failed miserably in trying to defeat even Serbian conscripts in the Yugoslav Army, let alone highly-trained Serbian special forces. Even with NATO support, Albanian terrorists lost around 4000, while the Serbian forces lost no more than 250 soldiers due to Albanian terrorist activity. However, around 750 Serbian soldiers were killed by NATO bombs, along with 2500-4000 civilians, with 7000-10,000 wounded civilians due to indiscriminate use of banned munitions by NATO.

This is what most Serbs think off when they see NATO coats of arms

The best proof of just how ineffective the terrorist formations were, is the Battle of Košare. During this battle, around 2,000 Serbian soldiers, supported by a hundred or so Russians (including Cossacks), and a few dozen volunteers (presumably 40-50) from all over Europe (mostly Scandinavians) managed to defeat an invasion force of 6000-8000 Albanian terrorists, supported by regular Albanian Army artillery units and NATO air force, consisted mostly of B-52 strategic bombers and A-10 CAS (close air support) attack jets. Albanian terrorists lost around 500 troops, 5 tanks, while Serbian forces lost 108 soldiers, mostly 19 and 20 years old conscripts. It should also be noted that NATO special forces, notably those from the US, UK, and France, failed in training the Albanian KLA terrorists into becoming an effective force.

In Hollywood

In Serbia

Serbian military used clever tactics during the war, including building $100 mock-ups of tanks, fighter jets, etc, and putting microwaves in them, which would result in NATO aircraft firing and wasting tens of millions of dollars-worth of precision-guided munitions. Also, due to NATO spying and closely monitoring Serbian communications, one of the Serbian commanders, inspired by the stories of Navajo people helping the US Navy defeat the Japanese by using their language to fool the Japanese, also decided to ask Serbian Romanis (an ethnic minority) who were serving in the Army to fool the Americans in the same way, by using their language.

In the end, the US and NATO, seeing they would not break the spirit of the Serbian resistance, threatened to carpet bomb Belgrade if the Serbian Army were to continue resisting. The Serbian leadership, well-aware of the fact that due to Belgrade’s 1.8 million population there would have been massive casualties, decided to negotiate an unfavorable peace treaty, which saw Kosovo and Metohija occupied by NATO forces, but it stopped the rest of the country from being occupied by NATO, which left a bittersweet feeling to the leadership and most of the population.

Serbian civilians showed solidarity and courage against all odds; President Clinton, it seems war runs in the family

Paris protests against NATO aggression