JUDGMENT DAY WEAPON: Final testing stage on Russian Sarmat now underway

MOSCOW – The final testing stage for the RS-28 “Sarmat” 18,000 km-range heavy intercontinental ballistic missile has just begun.

“We are already conducting practical tests, and by the end of the year, we will complete the final phase of testing,” Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, told journalists during a visit to the “Krasmash” plant, which is producing the “Sarmat”. “Experimental launches have shown that this is an excellent missile with a colossal potential,” said the head of Roscosmos.

Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant – “Krasmash” is already preparing its facilities for serial production of the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

“Apart from getting the plant ready for serial production, we will also equip it for testing of the ‘Sarmat’. At the same time, we are working to reduce the total production cost, so that the final price tag of the ICBM will be significantly lower than expected”, Rogozin noted.

Three years ago, dr. Yuriy Borisov said that the “Sarmat” ICBM would have the ability to fly over both North and South Pole due to its extreme range. This means that the missile can reach its goal using a completely unexpected flight trajectory which wouldn’t be covered by any ABM (anti-ballistic missile) defenses.

The ICBM has a payload capacity of up to 10 metric tons, which allows the integration of a special block of “Avangard” maneuvering hypersonic thermonuclear warheads.

“Sarmat” is designed to be launched from hardened underground silos. These silos will be equipped with “Mozyr” Active Protection Systems which contain a package of 100 artillery tubes. This extraordinary system possesses excellent firepower and it’s connected to a radar. As soon as a flying object approaching the missile silo is detected, an active component of this system is activated, which is capable spewing a mindboggling amount of more than 40 thousand destructive elements in the direction of the “intruder”.

This system is able to form a smoke cloud above the missile silo. The smoke cloud would cover 6 km in diameter. In this way, it would be impossible to perform a high-precision strike on the missile silo.

The “Sarmat” ICBM can carry 10 heavy or 15 light MIRV (multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle) warheads, up to 24 “Avangard” hypersonic glide vehicles (HGV) or a combination of warheads and massive amounts of countermeasures designed to defeat anti-missile systems. It weighs 208.1 metric tons, and its effective payload is 10 metric tons. Most of its weight is the fuel which weighs 178 metric tons.

Sarmat has a short boost phase, which shortens the interval when it can be tracked by satellites with infrared sensors, like the U.S. Space-Based Infrared System, which makes it much harder to intercept the missile. It also has the Fractional Orbital Bombardment (FOBS) capability, which means its range is unlimited.

The Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS) is a nuclear-weapons delivery system developed in the 1960s by the Soviet Union. It is basically like a kinetic bombardment system but with nuclear weapons. FOBS has an unlimited range, its flight path does not reveal the target location, and warheads could be directed to North America over the South Pole, thus evading detection by NORAD’s north-facing early warning systems.