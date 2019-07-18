Israeli & Christian Zionists Eye up War on Iran: A Conundrum Of Evil

The Israeli Zionists and Christian Zionists have both; common and opposed motivations for war with Iran. The Israelis well know the Christians fully intend all Jews will either convert or die at the Battle of Armageddon according to their perverted theology but meanwhile the two sleep together, the Israelis self-destructively milking the USA war machine to realize the Yinon Plan (Greater Israel in a ‘Balkanized’ Middle East) while the Christian ‘Dominionists’ ‘prayerfully’ support these endeavors in pursuit of what will amount to Götterdämmerung for both.

Relevant to this preceding, a present conundrum of evil is not who and whether, but when, to make war on Iran. Who are the American shadow government players? We begin with looking into what Mark Gorton calls “The Enterprise”…

“The tools of the cabal include domestic [and foreign] death squads, political prisoners, Orwellian control of the media, domestic spying and domestic (and international) terrorist attacks. The cabal has partnered with some of the worst people on earth including, Nazis, drug dealers, terrorists, the mafia, cults, mass murderers, child molesters and pedophiles” [1]

…and comparing it to what Jeff Sharlet describes as ongoing in “The Family”…

“One needn’t be a Marxist to find fault with the Family’s mash-up of New Testament and unfettered capitalism — Adam Smith himself would have recognized that theology as a disingenuous form of self-interest by proxy. Such interests have led the Family into some strange alliances over the years. Seduced by the Indonesian dictator Suharto’s militant anti-communism, they described the murder of hundreds of thousands that brought him to power as a “spiritual revolution,” and sent delegations of congressmen and oil executives to pray to Jesus with the Muslim leader. In Africa, they anointed the Somali killer Siad Barre as God’s man and sent Sen. Grassley and a defense contractor as emissaries. Barre described himself as a “Koranic Marxist,” but he agreed to pray to Grassley’s American Christ in return for American military aid, which he then used to wreak a biblical terror on his nation. It has not yet recovered” [2]

…followed on with with a comparison to Wayne Madsen’s research…

“By 1957, ICL [International Christian Leadership, a ‘Family’ corporate euphemism or front] had established 125 groups in 100 cities, with 16 groups in Washington, DC alone. Around the world, it had set up another 125 groups in Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Northern Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Ethiopia (where Emperor Haile Selassie gave ICL property in Addis Ababa to build its African headquarters), India, South Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Guatemala, Cuba, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Bermuda. ICL’s international activities coincided with activities in countries where the CIA was particularly active – an obvious by-product of the close cooperation between [founder Abraham] Vereide and the CIA’s Allen Dulles and James Jesus Angleton. Angleton and his close associate, Miles Copeland, favored using private businessmen to conduct operations that the CIA was barred from conducting statutorily [lawfully.] The ICL fit the bill very nicely” [3]

…these preceding are clearly the same organization. Whether you call them affiliates or fronts, The International Christian Leadership (ICL), The Navigators and The Family amount to a single talent pool from which cells are built, along the line of intelligence agency organizations. GHW Bush, although it did not originate with him, was at the nexus of welding this pseudo religious crime organization into the USA government over decades, where it has consequently spread throughout the NATO hierarchy (and elsewhere) via the USA military. This is what L Fletcher Prouty was writing about 50 years ago with his description of ‘The Secret Team’

“For all its fabrication and apparent unreality, especially in this open society, the ST [Secret Team] machine does have a central soul or brain… or perhaps… holy spirit. It is the evidence of a form of new religion. It has its secrets. It has its divine and unquestioned rights and obligations. It has self-righteous power over life and death. It does not believe in anything. It does not value anything. It is utterly ruthless” [4]

When George H.W. Bush had become the executive officer, it was Vereide’s heir, Doug Coe, had been the captain who delegated authority and ‘blessed’ GHW Bush into the driver seat not long after the death of Abraham Vereide (d.1969.) Preceding Bush having consolidated control over the executive arm in 1970 (with Coe’s ‘blessing’, like a mafia godfather) Allen Dulles (d.1969) had been the previous undisputed ‘executive officer’ of this ‘Christian mafia.’ Dulles had been a WWI military intelligence officer, a Nazi sympathizing traitor throughout WWII, ran the CIA over the majority of the Opus Dei (Vatican) ‘rat line’ years (cooperating with Opus Dei rescuing Nazi war criminals from justice) and was ultimately responsible for subverting the CIA, the operations sector particularly, into a tool of ‘The Family’ which had itself been organized into cells on intelligence agency model.

Insofar as what’s happening now, I suspect the other criminal heavy-weight in the ring, MOSSAD, is aiming at Trump to get a more pliable Mike Pence finger on the USA trigger re Iran. Then, it gets complicated (just a little bit.)

The recalcitrant wheeler-dealer Trump, whose stubborn inclination is to follow his own reasoning, as opposed to obeying the treasonous war-mongers surrounding him, has become a mythical hero in the American conservative religious and alt-right communities, as well picking up the support of a large block of independent voters thoroughly disgusted at the corrupt antics of the Democratic National Committee and associated liberal ‘identity’ politics; in circumstance where disposing of him would be a delicate business in relation to social unrest. As well, Mike Pence needs Donald Trump as a figurehead as it is a fairly clear-cut thing ‘family man’ Pence can’t do without Trump in the next election cycle. Pence won’t want ‘The Donald’ disposed of prior to the 2020 election cycle; but the Israelis have no such compunction; they want a war with Iran -ASAP- considering there’s no certain promise the next election cycle will deliver the USA’s armies as proxy. In a cold calculation, the Israelis understand, with ‘The Donald’ disposed of, Pence will need war with Iran as a political necessity.

Meanwhile, figures like Bolton simply can’t say no to the Israeli war hawk line, whether for personality defect or for other reason ‘yet’ to be determined.

Now, to the Epstein issue. Almost no one knows the intelligence agencies have a designer drug that both; breaks down the will and super-enhances sexual acts via a distorted sense of time (not only heightened sensuality.) Most blackmail targets who’d been unwittingly drugged wouldn’t care in the moment of sex with underage kids provided to them, even if they knew they were being recorded. Think Homer’s Odyssey and the sirens where Odysseus was tied to the mast of his ship and his crews’ ears plugged with beeswax. Only the USA’s ship of state (and ultimately, the NATO nations and more) had no captain the equal of Odysseus and no beeswax for its crew. The only question (in my thinking) is who has recordings of who.

Certainly ‘The Family’ would have been a target of MOSSAD for decades and when it comes to certain ‘advances’ in designer drugs, it would appear the traditionally right-wing, nationalist MOSSAD would discover fertile ground in the ‘family’ environment:

“he asked a young man who’d put himself, body and soul, under the Family’s authority, “Let’s say I hear you raped three little girls. What would I think of you?” The man guessed that Coe would probably think that he was a monster. “No,” answered Coe, “I wouldn’t.” Why? Because, as a member of the Family, he’s among what Family leaders refer to as the “new chosen.” If you’re chosen, the normal rules don’t apply” [5]

Had Epstein been a pawn of MOSSAD? Former CIA officer Phil Giraldi believes it could easily be so:

“Selective inquiries into wrongdoing to include intense finger pointing are the name of the game in Washington, and the affaire Epstein also has all the hallmarks of a major espionage case, possibly tied to Israel. Unless Epstein is an extremely sick pedophile who enjoys watching films of other men screwing twelve-year-old girls the whole filming procedure smacks of a sophisticated intelligence service compiling material to blackmail prominent politicians and other public figures. Those blackmailed would undoubtedly in most cases cooperate with the foreign government involved to avoid a major scandal. It is called recruiting “agents of influence.” That is how intelligence agencies work and it is what they do” [6]

Plausibly we are (in the present moment) looking at the symptoms of a developing underground war between Zionist camps; ‘The Family’ Christian Zionist centered crime organization versus Bibi’s nationalist coalition, not so much as for the fact of upcoming war with Iran but the WHEN.

Insofar as MOSSAD’s organizational ability and influence in the USA, there are two documents come to mind to refer those reading here to, 1) the CIA assessment of MOSSAD that came into the public domain when the Iranian students took over the USA embassy in 1979 (subsequently published as a paperback one could purchase at nearly any newspaper kiosk in Tehran) and 2) Ron Unz’s recent American Pravda piece (short history) detailing a ‘higher order’ of Jewish organized crime in California centered out of Chicago. Although the Unz piece does not deal with consequent MOSSAD activities, it certainly paints a picture of an environment ripe for exploitation. [7], [8]

Meanwhile here is a fairly contemporary thumbnail of ‘The Family’ influences surrounding Trump excluding the Pentagon which is touched on in this author’s immediate preceding article “Pentagon Pedophiles” [9]

Who was Doug Coe? (d. February 2017.) The spiritual guru of MIKE PENCE. What is Doug Coe all about? In his own words:

“You know Jesus said ‘You got to put Him before mother-father-brother sister? Hitler, Lenin, Mao, that’s what they taught the kids. Mao even had the kids killing their own mother and father. But it wasn’t murder. It was for building the new nation. The new kingdom” –Doug Coe [10]

It was Mike Pence attended the meeting where Donald Trump was introduced to Doug Coe [11]

“Every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953 has spoken at the breakfast, a point made at the meeting to Trump by the evangelical lay minister Douglas Coe, a leader in The Fellowship religious organization, according to Coons. Also attending the meeting with Trump was Boozman, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, and several of Trump’s faith advisers”

Here is Doug Coe in his own words, the spitting cobra speaks for himself [12]

Beginning at minute 5:30 of the above video:

“Jesus said you have to put me before other people. And you have to put me before yourself. Hitler, that was a demand to be in the Nazi Party. You have to put the Nazi Party and its objectives ahead of your own life, and ahead of other people”

Coe goes on to say:

“I’ve seen pictures of the young men in the Red Guard… They would bring in this young man’s mother. He would take an axe and cut her head off. They have to put the purposes of the Red Guard ahead of their father, mother, brother, sister, and their own life. That was a covenant. A pledge. That’s what Jesus said”

And then:

“If you’re going to have any movement that moves men and nations, you have to have that kind of commitment”

Yep. Pence’s guru just stated you need make a commitment to following the principles, and emulating the behaviors of, History’s biggest mass murderers, to move their ‘Christian’ agenda forward. If you keep listening, it doesn’t get any better.

Who are the ‘Navigators’ Pence’s long time spiritual guru had been addressing? An elite right-wing (actually Nazi) international Christian proselytizing organization with a 100 million dollar (+) annual budget. Probably it should come as no surprise the Navigator organization Coe preached to has for its registered symbol a neo-Nazi cross that also features in the Klu Klux Klan decor kit [13]

“Each part of The Wheel® Illustration represents a crucially important component of a vibrant violent Christian life” [quote correction RTW]



Compared to the contemporary neo-nazi decor at duck-duck-go:

Is the on again, off again CIA-MOSSAD collaboration a case of the ‘Anti-Semites Who Loved Jews…And the Jews Who (Sometimes) Loved Them Back’ ? [14]

Not really. The CIA/MOSSAD bad marriage is more a case of an exclusive ‘serial-killers only’ swingers’ club where everybody is tired of the limited opportunity at couplings, yet their sex addiction requires everyone screwing everyone out of habit and everyone hates everyone’s guts. At some point, the entire crew will resort to the new mass murder, initiating the upcoming war with Iran, to get it all back on track. It’s only a matter of when.

And then we have:

“These cells operated, as many of the Family’s projects do, through God – “the Catholic generals and colonels who rotated coup by coup through the leadership of Brazil, Guatemala, El Salvador … consented to the Protestant ministrations of the Fellowship in return for access to American congressman”” [15]

The Opus Dei Catholic branch figures in Steve Bannon’s plausible ‘girlfriend’ hard-right-closet-fag-cum-homophobe Cardinal Raymond Burke (a deserving sobriquet as contrasted to those naturally inclined to be gay but are honest, modest, and demonstrably ethical) [16]

…who profiles as identifying with the present day Catholic Church Nazis the open and honest gay theologian David Berger had blown the whistle on and I somehow (sense of smell) strongly doubt you’re going to find any sincere friendliness towards Jews in this next mix [17]

“Hitler was praised for having interned and murdered homosexuals in concentration camps

“They talk about a supposed Jewish global conspiracy or about how to keep emancipators, freemasons and gays out of the church

“The fiercest homophobia in the Catholic Church comes from homophile clerics who desperately suppress their own sexuality

“the Vatican is .. relying increasingly on reactionary troops. It is closing ranks with evangelists, bible fundamentals and extremely reactionary forces”

This last, preceding quote then brings us to closet fascist Mario Bergoglio’s meeting with Doug Coe [18], [19]

At the end of the day, pedophilia enabled blackmail seems evident in every direction; ‘The Family’ will have opportunity at the Catholic church, the Israelis will have it over both and The Family’s CIA should have it on the MOSSAD assets in the USA (Epstein.) Where does it begin and where will it end? We all should know soon enough, depending on who gets the upper hand on the 2020 election cycle (that is when the bombs start dropping.)

