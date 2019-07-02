Israel threatens to hit Iran in war and promises to prevent Tehran ‘obtaining nuclear weapons’

TEL AVIV, Occupied Palestine – On Monday, Tehran confirmed that it had surpassed 300kg of stock-enriched uranium, something that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a “significant step” in obtaining nuclear weapons.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that with increased uranium enrichment, Iran is heading into a war where it could suffer heavy losses.

In an interview with Israel Army Radio, Katz promised that the Jewish state would not “allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, even if it had to act alone.”

Relations between Iran and Israel remain tense, with the Jewish state repeatedly accusing the Islamic Republic of supporting “terrorist” groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas and waging wars in countries such as Syria that could pose a threat to the security of Israel.

- Advertisement -

Iran denies the allegations, accusing Israel and its allies of engaging in military aggression throughout the region. Katz referred to the Islamic Republic’s “mistakes in the gray zone” which, he said, “would lead to a red zone – a war in which [Iran] will be hit hard.”

Israel Katz also described the increase in Iran’s uranium enrichment as an “alert” for Europe. “Feeding the Iranian tiger will not help, only an aggressive policy, sanctions and support for US policy will quickly show that it is a paper tiger,” he argued.

US accusations against Iran over growing uranium enrichment

The statement on the Israeli side came after US President Donald Trump accused Iran of “playing with fire,” while US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that the so-called Iranian regime, armed with nuclear weapons, would represent an even greater danger to the region and to the world.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Student News Agency quoted Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as saying that Tehran had surpassed 300kg of stock-enriched uranium, which did not meet the limits of Iran’s nuclear 2015, also known as the Global Joint Action Plan (JCPOA).