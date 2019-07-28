Is There Toxic Masculinity? Front & Center ep 3

Is toxic masculinity as critical of a social problem as the blogosphere says it is or is this a means for extreme feminists to demonize men for being masculine? In this third episode of the Front and Center Podcast Joaquin and Tim will breakdown this new more sensitive male etiquette, which is definitely getting a strong push from the Mainstream Media.

The concept of manhood and attitudes towards sex and gender have changed overtime, then again there are certain constants that can be found in so-called masculine behaviour in cultures across the globe since the dawn of history. Is a real man a Spartan warrior bathed in blood or is the “bigger man” a vegan SJW activist who preaches peace and tolerance from the vegan section of Whole Foods?