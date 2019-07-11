IRONY: Zelensky looks at charging Poroshenko under Anti-Communist laws

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky launched an initiative to extend the current de-communization law “On cleansing power” (on lustration, i.e., removing former communist influence) in force in the country.

According to the bill, lustration is proposed to extend to the president, deputies, ministers and other top officials who held positions from February 23, 2014 to May 19, 2019.

Zelensky has, in traditional form, voiced his proposal in a video message published on July 11 on the page of the Office of the Head of State on Facebook .

“We have worked out a bill on the expansion of the norms of the law “ On the purification of power ” I suggest adding to the list of posts falling under lustration: the president of Ukraine, all people’s deputies of Ukraine, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, members of the government, the prosecutor general, the head of the SBU, the heads of the Antimonopoly Committee and the State Property Fund, the heads of the State Fiscal Service and Customs, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, leadership defense enterprises that held positions from February 23, 2014 to May 19, 2019, ”said the Ukrainian president.

If such a bill is adopted, then all high-ranking officials who held their posts under President Poroshenko , including himself, will fall under the lustration law. Zelensky noted that he saw in his proposal a good excuse to refute the charges of intending to abolish lustration.

“We are accused of wanting to abolish lustration. So that everyone understands that we are not going to cancel the lustration – we suggest strengthening it, ” the “ guarantor ” said.

The head of state stressed that the bill on lustration is only a public assessment of the activities of the persons concerned.

“I am confident that the actions of all these persons in the future will receive a fair legal assessment,” said Zelensky.

The President noted that in the nearly two months he has been in office and meets with officials at various levels, he “simply does not have enough negative words.” And he admitted that he had long been concerned about the idea of ​​what to do with such careless officials.

“I puzzle every day: what to do with them? Maybe exchange them all for our prisoners? Or maybe put on defective body armor, which they bought, and send to the front? I think the least that can be done now is to permanently deprive them of all the opportunities to participate in government, ”concluded Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky just previously ordered the strengthening of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass. As a result, the intensity of Ukrainian attacks on populated areas of the L/DPR has increased significantly.