DUBLIN – A new report has found only 84 positions of the 20,000 people employed by Government departments are recognised as roles with an Irish language requirement.
- Advertisement -
Ireland has been pushing to increasingly improve the standing of its native language, Gaelic, on the island.
The first monitoring report from the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga gives an account of the various audits carried out in 2018.
The main areas identified, as being monitoring priorities, include staff numbers working in Government departments who are competent in Irish, local authority websites and use of the official languages on signage at heritage sites.
The report is based on information gathered since the new monitoring system was introduced in mid-2018.
The findings show that 67 positions recognised as roles with an Irish language requirement are in the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.
Only two local authorities of the ten examined were in compliance, for the most part, with the statutory language commitments relating to their websites.
While almost 60% of signs examined at heritage sites under the auspices of the Office of Public Works were in compliance with the regulations.
Based on the results of the report, Coimisinéir Rónán Ó Domhnaill said shortcomings must be addressed by amending the Official Languages Act and the recruitment policies of the State.
These moves are considered important on the part of Irish lawmakers and the citizenry.
Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.