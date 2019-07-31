Iranian FM: US Middle East policy is biggest failure since Vietnam

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif says Washington has spent trillions in the Middle East and its policy in the region has been its biggest failure since the Vietnam War.

“For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor. But, the US has spent $7 trillion & rivers of blood in our region, in its biggest failure since Vietnam,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

In addition, Zarif asked Trump to renounce the “reject #B_Team’s fake history” and its “thirst for #ForeverWar.”

For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor. But, the US has spent $7 trillion & rivers of blood in our region, in its biggest failure since Vietnam. @realDonaldTrump: reject #B_Team's fake history & its thirst for #ForeverWar. Diplomacy=prudence; never weakness. pic.twitter.com/geTZIIcrRa — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 30, 2019

For Zarif, “group B” would be an alleged alliance formed by US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

- Advertisement -

Zarif also wrote that diplomacy is equivalent to prudence and not weakness.

Relations between Iran and the United States have worsened since the US’s exit from the nuclear deal. In addition, Washington has accused Iran of being involved in tanker incidents in the Persian Gulf.

In turn, Iran denounced the use of US unmanned military aircraft on its territory.

This comes as Zarif in his speech two weeks ago accused the US of pursuing a policy of unilateralism and breaking the Joint Integral Action Plan (JCPOA), known as the Iranian nuclear agreement.

Zarif is currently in the Venezuelan capital Caracas to attend the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Office of the Non-Aligned Movement, which is not part of any collective defense pact in the interests of any major power.

“My country is at the forefront of resisting new unilateral US trends , including immediate economic terrorism. Our sincere efforts to address concern over our nuclear, though unfounded, peace program are one of many victims of the new unilateralism,” he said.

“The US administration is defeating the nuclear deal with Iran, despite the investment the world has made to make it happen, and in the process it not only violated the relevant UN Security Council resolution, but also ironically sanctioned those who try to fulfill it,” he added.