Iranian commander: ‘When the US military enters the Persian Gulf they feel they are entering hell’

TEHRAN – One of the commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Ali Fadavi, assures that the US and European military forces are exposed to great psychological pressure each time they travel in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

US forces are exposed to intense psychological pressure in the Persian Gulf and feel the area as “hell,” said Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during a news conference.

According to the Major General’s statements, the Revolutionary Guards Navy has established such a high level of command in the Gulf that any foreign vessel entering the waters “is obliged to communicate with Iranian forces in the Persian language,” including ships of war of the USA and Europeans, who “had to follow this rule after a short period”.

“The number of US naval incidents has increased enormously, which demands psychological pressure on them,” Tasnim writes, citing the IRGC’s navy commander responsible for territorial waters safety.

“Each time [the Americans] enter the Persian Gulf, they say to each other we entered hell,” Fadavi said. “And every time they leave the Persian Gulf, they say,” We’ve gotten out of hell. “They are in a difficult mental and psychological condition,” added Fadavi.

The statement came after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a US Navy ship dropped an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz that had ignored warnings. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran has no information on the loss of any drones.

According to Trump, the Iranian drone threatened the vessel when it reached about 900 meters away and ignored various warnings. The US president said other countries should condemn Iran and protect its vessels.

Also on Thursday, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Iran .

The tension between the two countries has increased. Trump abandoned the nuclear deal sealed with European powers, Russia and China, which conditioned the end of sanctions against Tehran in exchange for guarantees that the Persian country’s nuclear program would serve peaceful purposes. Washington has also imposed sanctions on Iran.

Tehran then called for action from other countries to prevent sanctions from affecting its economy and called into question the possibility of no longer obeying the uranium enrichment limits of the nuclear deal.

The US has increased its military presence in the Middle East citing an “Iranian threat” and Tehran’s alleged intention to build nuclear weapons.