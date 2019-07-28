Iran says it does not need ‘permission from any world power’ to test missiles

TEHRAN – Amid mounting tensions with the US, Iran last Wednesday tested a medium-range ballistic missile that flew a distance of 1,000 kilometers.

An Iranian Army Representatives said on Saturday that missile tests have defensive character and are not directed against any country.

Iran also wanted to make it clear that it does not need anyone’s permission to launch, after Tehran has conducted medium-range missile tests, according to Reuters, citing information from Iranian agencies.

“Iranian missile tests are natural to their defensive needs. The capability of these missiles is not directed against any country and is only intended to respond to possible aggression,” Armed Forces officials told local media, noting that the “Iran does not need the permission of any world power for its self-defense.”

Last Wednesday, amid mounting tensions with the US, Tehran tested a medium-range ballistic missile. It is a Shahab-3 missile that was launched from a region of southern Iran, flying a distance of 1,000 kilometers to reach a region near the north of the capital.

The test conducted by the Persian nation this week came shortly after Iran announced that it would continue to reduce its nuclear agreement commitments, while demanding that the European countries that signed the treaty meet their commitments after Washington unilaterally abandoned the nuclear agreement.

Iran’s missile program remains subject to disagreement, in particular, with respect to UN Resolution 2231. The United States says this resolution prohibits Iran from launching missiles. However, the Iranian Ministry of Defense underlines that the releases do not violate the resolution.

At the same time, the South Korean Ministry of Defense on Thursday urged North Korea to abdicate actions that do nothing to reduce tensions in the peninsula.

Just before 6 am, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Hodo Peninsula near the coastal town of Wonsan toward the East Sea. One projectile flew about 430 kilometers, while the other seemed to travel a little further, according to an analysis by the United States. Both flew at an altitude of about 50 kilometers.

The second short-range missile was found to be a new-type missile and ran a distance of 690 kilometers, according to Yonhap, citing the United Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of South Korea.

Given the scale of flight, experts cited by Yonhap said Pyongyang appeared to have tested its own version of Iskander’s Russian ballistic missiles , as it did in May.