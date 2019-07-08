Iran: Netanyahu, MBS, and Bolton are the Team B culprits pushing Trump to war with Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the so-called “team B” (according to Tehran’s version, those in favor of the war against the Islamic Republic) of having “persuaded (US President) Donald Trump to kill the nuclear deal with Iran. The “nuclear deal” means the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) – an agreement signed in July 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers, from which the United States unilaterally left in May last year.

“Team B caught Trump on the stupidity of the fact that killing a the JCPOA (supposedly) could help him (the US president) make a better deal,” – wrote the head of Iranian diplomacy on Twitter, July 8th

Zarif added that “there is a way out of the current stalemate, but it is not with team B.”

According to Iranian Foreign Minister, consisting of US National Security Advisor John Bolton , Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan “Team B is pushing Trump into a war with Iran.”

On Monday Iran exceeded the enrichment level of uranium by 3.67%, envisaged by the nuclear deal. This was stated by the Director General of the IAEA, Yukiya Amano. However, it was the US that reneged on the deal – in addition, the IAEA is a voluntary organization, and does not have any enforcement power on Iran. Furthermore, their role is to monitor levels, and do not speak to matters of legality.

Representatives of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced the previously carried out enrichment of uranium to a level above 4.5%. And the step itself was taken by the Islamic Republic against the background of the inability of European states to mitigate the economic damage from Washington’s sanctions pressure on Tehran.

The IAEA also informed that Iran exceeded the limit of 300 kg of low-enriched uranium, which was authorized by a nuclear deal. In this connection, a special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held on July 10 on the development of events around the Iranian nuclear dossier. The request for the session was sent by the US Permanent Mission to the international organizations in Vienna.