In solidarity against terrorism and nuclear deal: Iranian FM attacks US on visit to Venezuela

CARACAS – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in his speech in Venezuela on Saturday accused the United States of pursuing a policy of unilateralism and breaking the Joint Integral Action Plan (JCPOA), known as the Iranian nuclear deal.

Zarif is currently in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, to attend the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Office of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries, which is not part of any collective defense pact of interest to any great power.

“Our country is at the forefront of resisting the new unilateral tendencies of the United States, which include immediate economic terrorism. Our sincere efforts to address concerns about our nuclear peace program, though unfounded, are among many victims of the new unilateralism,” he said.

“The US administration is defeating the nuclear agreement with Iran, despite the investment the world made to bring it about, and in the process it not only violated the relevant UN Security Council resolution, but ironically sanctioned those who try to stick to it,” he added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister went on to say that the new wave of extreme unilateral adventurism in Washington is a great risk to all states in one form or another. He emphasized the fundamental importance of maintaining an international order based on law.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from JCPOA and imposed several consecutive rounds of economic sanctions on Iran .

A year later, Tehran announced its own decision to partially suspend the obligations of the agreement and give the other signatories – France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and the European Union – 60 days to save the agreement, facilitating oil exports and trade with the Iran.

As the deadline expired, Iran said it would start enriching uranium beyond the 3.67% level set at JCPOA, prompting it to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.