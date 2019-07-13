Igor Strelkov: “I shot down MH17 using a special ballistic slingshot”

MOSCOW – Igor Strelkov cracked what appeared to be a joke on a July 12th edition of a TV show on the “ROY TV” channel in Russia. He claimed that he shot down the MH17 passenger plane using a “special ballistic slingshot.” He went on to say that “To those making accusations against me that I was involved in the destruction of the Malaysian Boeing over the Donbass, even the Dutch themselves are well aware and know all its stupidity and senselessness.”

“Any fool knows that the Boeing’s downing had nothing to do with me,” Strelkov said.

Strelkov noted that even if he was handed over to the prosecutors in the investigation, “No one will forgive Russia.”

Among the suspects in the case of the death of the Boeing 777 flight MH17 over the Donbass in 2014 was the former DPR Defense Minister Igor Strelkov ( Girkin). This was officially announced by the head of the central criminal investigation department of the Netherlands National Police, Wilbert Paulissen. Currently Strelkov is actually on the international wanted list.