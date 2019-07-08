At a press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit, Zelensky said he regretted that the delegations of some countries from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe did not visit the Donbas and noted that “this would be useful for them.”

“If anyone suddenly has questions or doubts about the continuation of sanctions, I invite everyone to the Donbass, to see how much trouble the war has brought. And we want to stop this war. And we want to restore peace in Ukraine. But it is possible to make it the only” weapon “- this is diplomacy, “said Zelensky.

Earlier, Zelensky tried to appoint a meeting with Putin in a format to which he would have never agreed. He offered to hold talks in Minsk in the presence of US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron.