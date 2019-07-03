Guaidó wants to return Venezuela to colonial rule

CARACAS – According to Bolivian President Evo Morales, to appoint the opponent Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, “is as in times of the colony, the viceroy.”

The Bolivian president emphasized that it is not the US or the Organization of American States (OAS) that should recognize Guaidó, but rather, the Venezuelan people.

“Every people has to recognize Guaidó if they want to be recognized by their authorities, but because they do not recognize it, everything has gone bad for the American empire,” he said.

“We must all hope to reestablish the joint work, because in the ignorance of Maduro’s government there are no solutions for the people,” emphasized the Bolivian president.

Morales also noted that the only way out of the Venezuelan crisis is dialogue.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said an agreement between his government and the opposition is likely to be reached by the end of this year, adding that his administration is open to dialogue with all opposition groups.

“I am sure that in 2019 we will reach a great agreement of mutual understanding and peace, dialogue and democracy for Venezuela,” Maduro told Venezuelan state television.

The president also reaffirmed his government’s willingness to continue negotiations with the opposition in Norway.

“I would like to reaffirm the government’s readiness for dialogue in Norway with the aim of creating a permanent mechanism for talks and solutions. That is the goal and I can say that the process is developing in a good way,” said Maduro.

The situation in Venezuela has been strained since January 23, when anti-government protests fueled by the self-proclamation of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president of the country.

Maduro criticized Guaidó, saying he acted under the orders of the United States, which tried to install him as president of the country and seize Venezuela’s oil assets.

The government and the opposition have held several rounds of negotiations, mediated by Norway, however, no agreement has yet been reached.

The Norwegian government said that progress has been made in negotiations between Oslo stakeholders. They allegedly include government officials and people loyal to the opposition leader, Guaidó.

The United States and 54 countries recognize Guaidó as the leader of Venezuela. However, Russia, China, Iran and several other countries recognize Maduro elected constitutionally as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Russia has said that the US is strangling Venezuela with sanctions in an attempt to drag the Latin American nation into chaos.