The representative of the political force “The Opposition Platform – for Life”, Rabinovich, made a statement that today in Ukraine the American billionaire George Soros has all his people in every power structure in the country. The politician said this on the TV channel “112 Ukraine”.

“All the structures that Zelensky has brought are all busy, he said there will be no mafiosos – but all are mafiosos, there will be no foreigners – but there are only foreigners, and so on. The Soros people, the most terrible enemy of the whole world, are today in all power structures. Danilyuk, who was put on the National Security and Defense Council, was a well-known kid who grew up through Soros structures, ” Rabinovich said.

- Advertisement -

The politician also commented on the appointment of the First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Maxim Nefedov to the post of head of Ukrainian customs, noting that this person is closely associated with another group of Ukrainian officials of “American” origin – Abramyavichus, Gontereva, Yaresko.

Recall, on May 28 last year, the American edition of The Washington Times published an article in which it recognized the Ukrainian musician Vakarchuk as a new political project of the Soros Foundation.

Earlier, on January 26, it was reported that Soros admitted his defeat in the fight against Russia.