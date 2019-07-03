Trending

George Soros’ minions are in every Ukrainian power structure – Ukrainian Opposition Parliamentarian

By Joaquin Flores
The representative of the political force “The Opposition Platform – for Life”, Rabinovich, made a statement that today in Ukraine the American billionaire George Soros has all his people in every power structure in the country. The politician said this on the TV channel “112 Ukraine”.

“All the structures that Zelensky has brought are all busy, he said there will be no mafiosos – but all are mafiosos, there will be no foreigners – but there are only foreigners, and so on. The Soros people, the most terrible enemy of the whole world, are today in all power structures. Danilyuk, who was put on the National Security and Defense Council, was a well-known kid who grew up through Soros structures, ” Rabinovich said.

The politician also commented on the appointment of the First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Maxim Nefedov to the post of head of Ukrainian customs, noting that this person is closely associated with another group of Ukrainian officials of “American” origin – Abramyavichus, Gontereva, Yaresko.

Recall, on May 28 last year, the American edition of The Washington Times published an article in which it recognized the Ukrainian musician Vakarchuk as a new political project of the Soros Foundation.

Earlier, on January 26, it was reported that Soros admitted his defeat in the fight against Russia.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

