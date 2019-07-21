FORMER GOVERNMENT CRIMES UNCOVERED: 1,500 bodies in 390 graves in Mexico – 35 thousand missing since 2008

MEXICO CITY – The authorities of Mexico found in 390 clandestine graves a thousand 418 human bodies and five thousand 786 remains in the period from 2009 to 2014, according to the research “Study of Violence and Terror : Findings about clandestine graves in Mexico.”

The investigation has concluded that the graves are the clearest evidence of the human rights crisis that prevails in Mexico.

Based on the report, prepared by the Human Rights Program of the Ibero-American University of Mexico City and the Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights, the graves were located in 23 of the 32 states in which the country is divided. Latin American.

The study concluded that the discovery of clandestine graves is one of the clearest evidences of the human rights crisis that prevails in Mexico, where most cases remain unpunished.

Five Mexican states (Guerrero, Jalisco, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas) concentrated the largest number of graves, with 62.66 percent of the graves recorded during the period.

The Ministry of the Interior recognizes that the whereabouts of more than 37 thousand people registered as disappeared are unknown since 2006 until the end of 2018.

Last June, the government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced a program, worth $ 21 million, to identify tens of thousands of human remains that are the result of two sexennia of violence.

The money will be destined to standardize the forensic databases in the country and to create five new forensic institutes, among other actions.

The Mexican Undersecretary of Human Rights of the Ministry of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas, said when presenting the plan that “we must rethink the course (…) that guarantees us the dignified treatment and the identification of the bodies that are at this moment in the forensic services of the country, in mass graves and even in clandestine graves “.

According to President López Obrador, the bodies and remains found in the graves are “the worst inheritance left to us by previous governments.”

The graves are widely understood to be derived from two distinct sources. Among them are victims of narco-trafficking organizations, which collaborate with foreign intelligence services and US authorities on the importation of drugs into the US from Latin America. Included in this are other victims of organized crimes, often farmers or ranchers that take small loans from the same organizations, and are made ‘into examples’ if they are unable to pay. This is because those offering the loans, often at extortionate rates, have no legal mechanism to seize other assets. Not that this would be tremendously better – a wave of suicides in Mexico is linked to farmers having assets seized by banks.

Secondly, and most condemning of the previous government, are the graves of political dissidents, mostly of the left. Local political bosses, working directly with the criminal cartels, have a practice of silencing dissent through ‘direct methods’.

All together, it is believed that there is an excess of some 35,000 that have been murdered over the past twelve years as a result of this combination of economic and political repression.