Trending

EurasiaAnglo 5Headline News

Fears over trade conflicts cause U.S Federal Reserve to lower USD, which strengthens Ruble

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,282

WASHINGTON DC – Statements by the head of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS), Jerome Powell , expressed concern over the uncertainty surrounding trade conflicts and lowered the dollar rate, RIA Novosti reports.

As noted, the euro against the dollar rose to 1.1253 dollars per euro. At the same time, the dollar index (the dollar exchange rate to the basket of currencies of six major US trading partners) decreased by 0.34%.

“The dollar was negatively affected by the performance of Powell, whose rhetoric turned out to be softer than the markets had expected, which contributed to a decline in the US currency on the international currency market,” said TASS chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, Bogdan Zvarich .

- Advertisement -

He added that the rise in oil prices and the start of exporters preparation for the tax period had a beneficial effect on the ruble exchange rate.

RBC citing data from the Moscow Exchange notes that the ruble rose against the dollar and the euro. The exchange rate of the American currency decreased to 63.13 rubles, while the closing price on the eve was 63.90 rubles.

Earlier, the head of the US Federal Reserve noted that there is a risk that weak inflation will turn out to be more stable than expected.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1720 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments