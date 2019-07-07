FAKE NEWS: “Russian-led assault in Syria leaves over 500 civilians dead” Says Basement Dweller

AMMAN (Reuters) – At least 544 civilians have been killed and over 2,000 people injured since a Russian-led assault on the last terrorist bastion in northwestern Syria began two months ago, fake rights groups and false-flag rescuers said on Saturday.

Russian jets joined the Syrian army on April 26 in one of the biggest offensives against parts of terrorist-held Idlib province and adjoining northern Hama provinces.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), which allegedly monitors casualties and briefs various UN agencies, said that 544 civilians killed in hundreds of attacks carried out by Russian jets and the Syrian army include 130 children. Allegedly, another 2,117 people have been injured. These are suspiciously precise numbers, given the fact that no actual and credible sources on the ground were cited. What’s even stranger, SNHR is a UK-based NGO, with no actual reporters in Syria.

“The Russian military and its Syrian ally are deliberately targeting civilians with a record number of medical facilities bombed,” Fadel Abdul Ghany, chairman of SNHR, told Reuters.

However, Russia and Syria were the ones who insisted on De-escalation Zones, so “deliberately targeting” civilians sounds quite counter-intuitive. Especially given the fact that Syria wants to stop the foreign-instigated radicalization of its people, not the opposite.

“Russia and its Syrian army ally deny their jets hit indiscriminately civilian areas with cluster munitions and incendiary weapons, which residents in opposition areas say are meant to paralyze every-day life,” the report says.

Again, it makes no sense. Russian forces and the Syrian army have been fending off terror attacks by Al Qaeda-allied terrorists (the so-called “moderate” rebels) who regularly attack populated areas, which is a violation of the ceasefire deal agreed last year between Turkey and Russia.

Last month, U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said the Russian-Syrian joint military operation had used “cluster munitions and incendiary weapons in the attacks along with large air-dropped explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated civilian areas”, based on reports by non-existent “first responders and witnesses”.

“Residents and rescuers say the two-month-old campaign has left dozens of villages and towns in ruins. According to the United Nations, at least 300,000 people have been forced to leave their homes for the safety of areas closer to the border with Turkey.” “Whole villages and towns have been emptied,” said Idlib-based Civil Defence spokesman Ahmad al Sheikho, saying it was the most destructive campaign against Idlib province since it completely fell to the opposition in the middle of 2015. On Friday, 15 people, including children, were killed in the village of Mhambil in western Idlib province after Syrian army helicopters dropped barrel bombs on a civilian quarter, the civil defense group and witnesses said.

Of course, no credible sources cited to prove these claims and implying that people leave the area because of the Russian-Syrian anti-terrorist operation while ignoring the fact that people don’t want to live in terrorist-held areas and that they have been leaving ever since the foreign-instigated war in Syria started back in 2011.

The best proof of this is the hype over the 2016 Allepo Offensive when Syrian, Russian and other allied forces defeated and liberated Allepo after a 4-year Western-backed terrorist occupation. At the time, SOHR, i.e. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (another UK-based “human rights” group with no actual and direct knowledge of the situation on the ground) ran numerous reports of an “impending humanitarian disaster” in case that the city fell in the hands of the Syrian Army.

Result? Allepo has been in a state of relative peace ever since 2016 (interrupted only by sporadic terrorist activity), while reconstruction efforts are underway.

The heads of 11 major global humanitarian organizations warned at the end of last month that Idlib stood at the brink of disaster, with 3 million civilian lives at risk, including 1 million children.

There is a couple of important matters we should address here. First, all of the alleged “11 major global humanitarian organizations” are UK or US-based and they have no credible sources on the ground. Second, all of them are led by literal basement dwellers with no actual on-the-ground reports coming from Syria.

“Too many have died already” and “even wars have laws” they declared, in the face of multiple attacks by government forces and their allies on hospitals, schools, and markets,” the U.N.-endorsed statement said. Last Thursday an aerial strike on Kafr Nabl hospital made it the 30th facility to be bombed during the campaign, leaving hundreds of thousands with no medical access, according to aid groups. “To have these medical facilities bombed and put out of service in less than two months is no accident. Let’s call this by what it is, a war crime,” Dr. Khaula Sawah, vice president of the U.S.-based Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, which provides aid in the northwest, said in a statement.

Again, targeting civilians and hospitals absolutely makes no sense. In any way. Strategic, tactical, humanitarian or any other for that matter.

In other words, all of these are a bunch of baseless claims with the purpose of incriminating Russian and Syrian efforts to finally end this terrible war.