EXPERT: A brief history of American hypocrisy

By Doctor Vlad P. – History teaches us how to survive in the present and foresee the future, but only on the basis of the knowledge of the past. Thus, by studying history, we learn of all the ways in which various empires, states, and the elites struggled for power, wealth, and influence. There was a saying in the 15th-century Rome: “If you want to live, do not dine with anyone from the Borgia family”, because all of Borgia’s influential opponents who did so ended up being poisoned.

If we go a millennium back from there, it is important to mention the Roman doctrine of “Divide et Impera” -“Divide and Conquer” which helped them to expand and create a vast empire. And if we go even further back, we will get to the Trojan War and the famous saying “Beware of Danaians bearing gifts.” In modern times, the whole world is saying:

“Beware of Americans bearing freedom and democracy!”

And just why is this statement so easily applied today? Let’s see…

The American nation was created as a mixture of immigrants from various parts of the world, but also mercenaries, criminals and prostitutes who went with them to conquer the New World from the natives. In time, America grew into a world power and most of all thanks to its hypocrisy. After the virtually complete extermination of the natives and the capture of all of their land by the end of 19th century, all in order to conquer and exploit the natural resources, we come to a crucial period, and that is the 20th century.

In the 20th century, American ruthlessness and hypocrisy came to full expression. If were were to write about all the places where America waged wars of aggression, organized coups, deposed and imposed governments, executed massacres, etc and all for the purpose of wealth and resources accumulation for its capitalist elites, this text would turn into a series of books, so let’s just name some of the most interesting examples…

Since America is most infamous for its use of bombs in order to introduce “freedom and democracy” around the world, and all under the pretext that people, somewhere, are deprived of their human rights, let’s see how the other, more “peaceful” side of America’s endless meddling in the internal affairs of other countries looks like. Enter Augusto Pinochet, Manuel Noriega, Mobutu Sese Seko and other American vassals who fought for “human rights” in their countries…

Augusto Pinochet, a Chilean dictator, came to power as the United States financed a $ 10.9 million coup which deposed the democratically-elected President Salvador Allende. The secret police were formed and it infiltrated all the pores of Chilean society in order to arrest any opponents of the regime. secret camps in which the prisoners were brutally tortured and killed were formed too. At one moment the camps were so full of people, that stadiums, military premises, ships, and other areas were used for this purpose.

Mobutu Sese Seko, the dictator of Zaire during his reign enjoyed the strong support of the United States, although he was infamous for his enormous personal wealth which he acquired by exploiting his country’s resources. It is estimated that over $5 billion was transferred to his personal accounts abroad, which gave him the title of the most corrupt politician in the history of Africa.

Manuel Noriega, the President of Panama, was on CIA’s payroll from the late 1950s to 1988. He was allowed to create “the first narcokleptocracy in the western hemisphere.” The US turned a blind eye to his corruption and drug trafficking, although he was the key actor to the benefit of the narco cartel led by the infamous Pablo Escobar. Of course, he, in turn, helped the pro-American guerrillas in Nicaragua and allowed the US to station spy and surveillance outposts in Panama.

Fulgencio Batista, the military dictator of Cuba, another in a series that had huge support from the United States, although the people under his dictatorship didn’t really see much benefits of his “democracy”… And why? Because under his regime, Cuba was under the strict rule of American Mafia in which they controlled the casinos, night clubs, prostitution, drugs and alcohol smuggling, etc. The people were exploited and forced to work on plantations, while the capitalist elites were enjoying themselves on the beaches… Now you understand why the Revolution of Fidel Castro did not quite make America happy.

Ferdinand Marcos, a Filipino dictator, and a good friend of Richard Nixon, Lindon Johnson and Ronald Reagan, sent Filipino soldiers to the Vietnam War. This ensured that he was carefree during his rule in spite of corruption, murders, and persecutions of his opponents. His wife was also notorious for spending millions of dollars of state money on shopping in New York.

Alfredo Stroessner, President of Paraguay. In order to gain the support of the US, it was enough just to say that he was an anti-communist. He did so and again, the United States turned a blind eye to the fact that the opposition was subjected to various forms of torture and murder, and to top it all, the fact that he provided a safe haven to the German, Croatian and other Nazis, among which the most infamous was Josef Mengele. Due to this, the foreign press often dubbed his government the “Nazi regime for the poor”.

To conclude: US hypocrisy has no limits and thus: