Even US military veterans admit wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were not worth it

WASHINGTON DC – The majority of the American population, as well as the veterans of the military campaigns, agree that the wars of Afghanistan and Iraq were not worth it.

According to a poll released on Wednesday, more than 60 percent of US veterans interviewed said the Iraq war was not worth considering the costs to the US.

62% of the population also affirmed the same. The war in Afghanistan was condemned by 59 percent of the population, both civilian and military.

The poll explained that the veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan do not support these wars more than those who did not serve in these wars.

Opinions, however, vary considerably by party affiliation, that is, Republican veterans support military campaigns more than former Democratic military veterans.

Thus, 46 percent of Republican veterans say the war in Afghanistan paid off, against 26 percent of Democrats.

- Advertisement -

As for the US campaign in Syria, 42% of veterans said it was justified, while 55% disagree. For civilians, 58% of the population thinks the war in Syria was not worth it.

The study noted that among veterans, these views are consistent throughout their time of service and relative to the rank and experience of combat. Republican veterans are considerably more likely than Democrats to confirm that the campaign in Syria was worth it.

The survey was conducted between May and June based on interviews of 1,284 US war veterans and 1,087 adult civilians.

Meanwhile, the German government has rejected the US request to send ground troops to Syria, saying that this does not correspond to the strategy of fighting ISIS.

“When I said that the government would follow the current measures under the coalition against the Islamic State [Daesh], this did not include any ground troops, as is known,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

The spokesman’s statement was made in response to the official request from US Special Envoy for Syria Involvement, James Jeffrey, in which Washington appealed to Berlin to transfer ground troops to the Middle East to partially replace US forces.

The mandate of the German forces operating in Syria will expire on October 31, but may be extended by decision of the parliament. During the last visit of the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Iraq, he stated that the government intends to extend the mandate, but the legislative body would have the last word on this issue.