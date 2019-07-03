DUMPING U.S. JUNK: Bolivia to buy effective Russian war planes

LA PAZ – Bolivia is considering replacing North American aircraft for training and war time for Russian aircrafts, said Bolivian President Evo Morales.

During an interview with Sputnik Mundo, the president exposed the intention to replace the American aircraft.

“Last year, for example, we left some T-33 training planes aside and now the Air Force can replace them with Russian planes,” said Evo Morales .

In addition, the Bolivian president said there is a strong interest in acquiring Russian military technology \, not only for the Air Force, but also equipment that can serve the Bolivian people.

The substitution and transfer of technology will depend on technical issues, however, Morales says he is confident and that the corresponding commissions will work to obtain the positive results.

Meanwhile, all Su-57 fighters will be equipped with superior weaponry in their characteristics to foreign counterparts, Anatoly Gulyaev, head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Major Armed Forces, told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Gulyaev recalled in an interview with the newspaper that in May Vladimir Putin set the goal of completely retooling three regiments of the Russian Aerospace Force with Su-57 fighters by 2028.

“It is noteworthy that since the appearance of the Su-57 fighter, many foreign experts have already appreciated the unique capabilities of the Russian aircraft, which surpasses the Western analogues that have been promoted,” the military official said.

The fifth-generation Russian fighter Su-57 made its first flight in 2010. The combination of high maneuverability with the ability to perform supersonic flights as well as a modern complex of on-board equipment and low visibility gives it superiority over competitors.

Putin said earlier this year that the Su-57 fighter is the world’s best fighter at all levels, both tactical and technological.

“The Su-57, or PAK FA, as we have called it, is a promising aviation fighter system, it’s the best we have, it’s the best in the world, at all levels, tactical and technological in terms of weaponry,” said the Russian president during the meeting with the winners of the contest leaders of Russia.