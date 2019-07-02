Donbass village under the heavy fire from Ukraine military – residential buildings are burning

DONETSK – Ukrainian armed forces opened fire on the Gorlovka village, Zaitsevo. This was announced by the chief of the city’s administration, Ivan Prikhodko.

“The village Zaitsevo was shelled. As a result of a direct hit on the street Latsisa, 14, a residential house is burning. Also, house number 16 along the same street caught fire,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian punitive fired on the crew of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company in the Donbass .

It was also reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces at night fired artillery at villages in the south of the DPR .